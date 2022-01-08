Cardinals Enter Sunday as 6-Point Favorites Over Seahawks

Heading into the regular-season finale, the Arizona Cardinals enter Week 18 as 6-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 18 will see the conclusion of the regular season, and there's plenty on the line for many teams.

Count the Arizona Cardinals as one of those teams, which needs a win over the Seattle Seahawks and a San Francisco 49ers victory over the Los Angeles Rams to capture the NFC West crown.

Varying playoff scenarios would result in potential opponents such as the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, 49ers and Rams.

Any hope of hosting a home playoff game at State Farm Stadium will first begin with a Cardinals victory on Sunday, and sportsbooks believe that should happen.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 6-point favorites over the Seahawks.

In Arizona's first game against Seahawks, the Cardinals departed Seattle with a 23-13 victory as 5-point underdogs.

This will be the eighth instance this season where the Cardinals are at least 6-point favorites. Arizona is 4-3 when favored by a touchdown or more and a 2-5 record against the spread when playing at home.

However, the Cardinals are an impressive 4-1 against the spread in the NFC West.

As for the Seahawks, they're an even 8-8 against the spread thus far. Seattle has been an underdog in eight games and has a 4-4 record.

Although defensive end J.J. Watt was designated to return from reserve/injured on Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Watt won't be suiting up against the Seahawks.

Without key players such as receiver Rondale Moore, cornerback Marco Wilson and running back Chase Edmonds, Arizona will attempt to win its first game at home since the 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans on Oct. 24. That was the game when Watt was injured.