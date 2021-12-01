Arizona Cardinals Enter Week 13 as Road Favorites Over Bears

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cardinals Enter Week 13 as Road Favorites Over Bears

    The Arizona Cardinals' bye week could not have come at a better time, allowing the hottest team in football to regain two powerful weapons. Oddsmakers agree, and have placed the Cardinals as favorites over the Chicago Bears this week.
    The time for rest is over. 

    The Arizona Cardinals now arrive off their week of rest with one goal in mind: Defeat the Chicago Bears. 

    The Cardinals, sitting with the league's top record at 9-2, pack their bags for the Windy City hoping to have some of their top weapons ready for the final six-game stretch of the regular season. 

    "I'm hopeful," Kingsbury told reporters Monday on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring). 

    "I'll leave it at that at this point because I want to see them move around and practice full speed and see where they're at and their comfort level and what their confidence is."

    While it appears we won't know the game status of either until later in the week, the Cardinals are indeed favorites to hit their 10th win of the season. 

    SI Sportsbook currently has Arizona as 7.5-point favorites over Chicago, sitting as just one of five teams to be favored by more than seven points at this early part of the week. 

    Arizona is currently 8-3 against the spread this season, with only the Green Bay Packers (10-2) having a better record in that department. 

    The Cardinals, who are undefeated on the road this season, are also 6-0 against the spread away from State Farm Stadium this year. This is the fourth time Arizona is favored by seven points or more this season. 

    As for the Bears, they are just 4-7 against the spread in 2021, only above the 3-8 New York Jets. They've covered just once in their last six games and have been favored in only three games this season. 

    With an over/under currently set at 45.5, Chicago has hit the over in only three of 11 games played this season, while Arizona is just 5-6 against the over. However, the Cardinals have hit the number in two of their last three games, all played without Murray and Hopkins. 

    © Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
