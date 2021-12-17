Cardinals Enter Weekend as Double-Digit Favorites Over Lions

When the Cardinals enter Ford Field to do battle with the Lions on Sunday, they'll do so as heavy favorites to ultimately defeat Detroit and punch their ticket into the playoffs.

There's a saying in the NFL that great teams don't lose two games in a row.

Whether that be due to shear talent or ability to overcome adversity and mistakes in a short time period, that mantra typically rings true for teams that are capable of making a deep playoff push.

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had to test that theory very often in 2021.

A 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers was followed by a 31-17 victory at San Francisco, while a 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers was followed by a 23-13 win in Seattle.

Now, for a third time this year, the Cardinals will pack their bags and hit the road looking to rebound from a tough loss at home.

The Week 15 matchup features the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions, and on paper, the Cardinals are heavily favored to rebound.

On SI Sportsbook, Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite over the Lions.

The Cardinals are 9-4 against the spread this season, and are the league's only undefeated team (7-0) against the spread on the road despite being 4-4 as favorites in 2021.

This will be the second time this year where Arizona is favored by double-digit points, as the team was favored by 20 points (and successfully covered) in their game against the Houston Texans this season.

As for the Lions, last week's loss against Denver was the first time Detroit had not covered in five weeks. The Lions also have the league's best record as home underdogs, going 4-2 against the spread with the chips stacked against them at Ford Field.

That will again be the case this week, as the Cardinals look to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.