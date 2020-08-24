"This is a week for guys to show what they can do," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Monday's practice.

This is a showcase week for the Arizona Cardinals.

There are just 20 days until they face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2020 season. With that in mind, Kingsbury emphasized this is a vital week for those fighting for roster spots and starting positions.

The Cardinals will look to hammer down their in-season routine at training camp starting next week. So, the upcoming days could provide the last chances for certain players to climb up the depth chart.

“Heading into next week, we’re planning on more of a mock-game week to get ourselves prepared for that and get used to how we practice during the week and the hours and the meetings and things of that nature," Kingsbury said Monday.

Some prominent battles, as pointed out by AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer, are at right tackle and wide receiver. The addition of three cornerbacks in the last three days has also ramped up the competition there.

At right tackle, the incumbent Justin Murray is competing with steady free-agent acquisition Kelvin Beachum and promising rookie Josh Jones.

Veteran left guard Justin Pugh showed confidence in all three on Sunday and is appreciative of the depth they provide. But, he acknowledged that the competition is stiff heading into this week.

"We have three guys that I think are capable of playing that position and we're going to go out there and they're going to battle and we're going to see who the best man is," Pugh said. "But, you can never have enough depth."

At receiver, the top three players are set with DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. However, the Cardinals have a plethora of young targets they could use for various situations, and those spots are still up for grabs.

KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and Trent Sherifield are some of the Cardinals' options.

"There's gonna be good competition in the back end of that that room," Kingsbury said last week. "KeeSean is a technician and he's come back really trying to do everything right. Andy's got the speed to burn and we have to find ways to utilize him more than we did last year. Hakeem is kind of a combination of both, 6-foot-5 and can really run and so he brings a lot of athleticism to the field."

With Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy Jr. set for two of the cornerback jobs, the Cardinals signed Dre Kirkpatrick, Ken Crawley and B.W. Webb following the season-ending torn pectoral muscle injury suffered by Robert Alford.

Also in the mix are Chris Jones, Kevin Peterson, Jalen Davis and possible rookie free agent Jace Whittaker.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Sunday, "Time will tell how it unfolds as far as the third, fourth, fifth corner spot, but its up for grabs. It’s a lot of competition happening now at the corner position and that’s what you want; you want guys to earn their way, so hopefully with those three guys we added we’ll be fine for the four, five or even six corners to play with in the fall.”