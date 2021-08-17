Cardinals Excited to Play Chiefs, Mahomes and Whoever Else on Friday

Whether it's Patrick Mahomes or a player on the bubble, the Cardinals are simply excited for another taste of live football.

The Arizona Cardinals will play their second of three preseason games on Friday evening, as they play host to the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals will play their last game in Glendale for nearly a month until the Minnesota Vikings return to town on Sunday, Sept. 19.

With a majority of Cardinals starters expected to play in some capacity, including quarterback Kyler Murray, the team will look to put on a show for the home crowd before departing on a multi-week business trip.

Perhaps the biggest show in all of professional football, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should help sell some tickets. The quarterback is expected to see an increase from his whopping four snaps last week as preparations ramp up for the regular season.

Although only an exhibition match, it's fair to say the Cardinals know what lies ahead of them. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media Tuesday he keeps in touch with Mahomes, a quarterback he helped develop at Texas Tech.

"Quite a bit," said Kingsbury when asked how often the two keep in touch.

"We text quite often about football, about different teams. When we play a common opponent, about different plays that I'll see or he'll see that we run. They're (Kansas City) a great model to follow with the success they've had," said Kingsbury.

With two playmakers at the quarterback position, it's easy for fans to compare Mahomes and Murray to each other.

Kingsbury understands the starting points were different for each player.

"The situation is completely different for Kyler," said Kingsbury. "He came to the last -place team, they (Kansas City) were a team that I think had the 27th pick and traded up, so it was a playoff team that he (Mahomes) was able to go into, learn for a year and then take over. He's been unbelievable ever since."

Murray himself has a deep respect for Mahomes and his abilities.

"He's a great quarterback obviously. We're trying to get to where he is. He's won Super Bowls, he's won MVPs . . . They're a very good team, they're a very good offense, he's a very good player. We want to win championships."

Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu, while probably a fan of Mahomes when not facing him, says it doesn't matter who he lines up across from on Friday night.

"The way I look at it, it doesn't matter who's out there," said Fotu. "First, second, third (string). When we play anyone, 1-2-3 is a one (starter) to us."

We're sure to see some camaraderie between Kingsbury, Murray, Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prior to the start of Friday's game. However, once the ball is snapped, the Cardinals will only be focused on the man in front of them, regardless of prestige or jersey number.