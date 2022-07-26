One of the significant topics of training camp as the Cardinals prepare for the season will be the absence of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games.

Even when he returns, there will be the question of how quickly he can get up to speed, especially with the suspension ending the day after Week 6 and the Cardinals playing three days later on Thursday night against the Saints.

Of course, the other question is how the offense will adjust without Hopkins for those six games.

One answer could be a rookie, and it’s not a wide receiver. It’s tight end Trey McBride, this year’s second-round pick.

There were some raised eyebrows when the Cardinals selected McBride 55th overall a little more than a month after re-signing tight end Zach Ertz to a three-year contract worth $31.65 million that included $17 million guaranteed, $14 million of which was fully guaranteed at signing.

However, it made sense. Ertz will be 32 in November and the Cardinals believe McBride is a talented enough pass-catcher who can add to the offense.

He could be on the field the same time as Ertz or as the only tight end when Ertz needs a breather.

“I think he's gonna be a really good player,” Ertz said Tuesday. “Trey's a guy that's got really natural hands. You can tell a lot of guys kind of fight the ball and struggle catching, but Trey is just a natural pass-catcher. He's never thinking about the actual catch.

"Obviously, OTAs is kind of grass basketball, so you can't get a feel of how someone's going to block or whatever. But you could tell he's a willing blocker; that he's eager. And he's very engaged in the process of being a good blocker. So I'm excited to see him over these next few weeks to see what he can do.”

General manager Steve Keim told ArizonaSports 98.7 FM last week that he expects a lot from McBride right from the jump.

Keim said, “Just (from) what have we seen him so far, which is obviously nothing in pads, but just Trey's movement, his explosiveness, his ability to create separation in the passing game, his toughness, his commitment to the game and the way he handles himself. He carries himself like a pro already; a very mature rookie. So I think he will be able to certainly make some big plays for us this year and be a real impact.”

While Ertz said it appears McBride is a “willing” blocker, Keim expounded when he was asked if the rookie can also be a “move” tight end.

“Yeah, he is a combination because he's done things where he's played on the line of scrimmage,” Keim said. “He's knocked people off the ball and done some good things in the run game. And then he's also done some of the cross-protection stuff almost like a fullback where you're leading and you're blocking on the edge and he's extremely good in space.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury agreed and said Tuesday he is confident McBride will have an impact quickly.

Kingsbury said, “He's a dynamic route-runner, pass-catcher, all those things. So like I've talked about over and over, I'm big on and I think it's a sign of a great staff being able to maximize what each player can do. Sometimes Year 1 isn't what they're going to be potential-wise fully, but he's a guy, who watching him through the spring, he can win inside with routes and he can make the plays.

“He's very conscientious and knows the system, so he is the best guy I could think of to learn from Zach and I expect him to contribute.”