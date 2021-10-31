Cardinals Face Challenge of Bouncing Back for First Time After Packers Loss

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cardinals Face Challenge of Bouncing Back for First Time in 2021

    The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a loss for the first time this season after a loss to the Green Bay Packers.
    Author:

    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team was ready to play again right after Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

    He called them a hungry group after suffering their first loss of the season.

    Arizona was 7-0 coming into that game and had a real shot to stay unbeaten in the closing seconds. 

    Instead, the team will need to overcome a new obstacle: bouncing back from defeat.

    "I think for all the reasons that they've been able to stay in the present and go week-to-week, a setback like this is something that just motivates this group," Kingsbury said. 

    Kingsbury felt his team played its sloppiest game of the season in all three phases Thursday night. 

    He feels that throughout the first eight games of the year, Arizona had tremendous effort but the sharpness has not always been there.

    Read More

    "How we practice has to translate onto the playing field, and that will be an ongoing work in progress as we continue down the road," Kingsbury said. 

    The Cardinals have unrelentingly preached their 1-0 mentality after every victory, focused on winning the next week as opposed to looking too far ahead.

    Despite being a perfect 7-0, the Cardinals had plenty to work on.

    That does not change after a loss

    "What's been the mindset the whole year is taking it one week at a time and putting in the work each each day, each week, to best prepare yourself," linebacker and team captain Jordan Hicks said after the game against Green Bay.  

    "So it's a reset. We've reset after every win, and we're going to have to reset after after every loss. So it's part of it."

    Keeping that mantra after losses and wins alike will be key for a veteran team that has praised its own and shown maturity. 

    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals Face Challenge of Bouncing Back for First Time After Packers Loss

    50 seconds ago
    © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Games to Monitor with Cardinals Off Sunday

    4 minutes ago
    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) observes the national anthem before a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Shoulder Second Opinion

    Oct 29, 2021
    © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Talk Injuries

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim on Thursday Final Play

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins looks on during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
    Game Day

    Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Zaven Collins 18 Snaps

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
    Game Day

    Arizona Cardinals Postgame Analysts Saw Different Game

    Oct 29, 2021
    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Displayed Plenty of Promise Despite Loss to Packers

    Oct 29, 2021