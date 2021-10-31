Cardinals Face Challenge of Bouncing Back for First Time After Packers Loss

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a loss for the first time this season after a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team was ready to play again right after Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He called them a hungry group after suffering their first loss of the season.

Arizona was 7-0 coming into that game and had a real shot to stay unbeaten in the closing seconds.

Instead, the team will need to overcome a new obstacle: bouncing back from defeat.

"I think for all the reasons that they've been able to stay in the present and go week-to-week, a setback like this is something that just motivates this group," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury felt his team played its sloppiest game of the season in all three phases Thursday night.

He feels that throughout the first eight games of the year, Arizona had tremendous effort but the sharpness has not always been there.

"How we practice has to translate onto the playing field, and that will be an ongoing work in progress as we continue down the road," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals have unrelentingly preached their 1-0 mentality after every victory, focused on winning the next week as opposed to looking too far ahead.

Despite being a perfect 7-0, the Cardinals had plenty to work on.

That does not change after a loss

"What's been the mindset the whole year is taking it one week at a time and putting in the work each each day, each week, to best prepare yourself," linebacker and team captain Jordan Hicks said after the game against Green Bay.

"So it's a reset. We've reset after every win, and we're going to have to reset after after every loss. So it's part of it."

Keeping that mantra after losses and wins alike will be key for a veteran team that has praised its own and shown maturity.