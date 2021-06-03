Patrick Peterson Has Week 2 vs. Cardinals Circled

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson returns to the desert in Week 2, the Cardinals first home game of the regular season.

The Cardinals expect a full house when they play the first home game of the 2021 regular season on Sept. 19 in Week 2.

That game will have some additional meaning because of the opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, and the presence of cornerback Patrick Peterson, who departed Arizona as a free agent in March after 10 seasons.

Peterson is already talking about the game and throwing some shade the Cardinals way.

On a recent addition of his podcast, “All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden," Peterson said, “The division games are going to be always a dogfight, you know what I mean? But the one (game) I circled is definitely Week 2; that's not even close. That's not even close."

While looking forward to that week, Peterson even highlighted a song by rapper J. Cole.

He said, "I’m going to be juiced up going into that week, or whatever, but as far as once that game gets going, I’m going to be cool, calm, and collected because that’s when I’m at my best. Like I said, I’m looking forward to that Week 2 matchup. Like J. Cole said, man, ‘Applying Pressure,’ man, I can’t wait to show up and do what I do in they face. I can't wait for that, to do what I do."

Something tells me the latter part of that quote, “in they face,” will conveniently find its way to the Cardinals receivers room that week.

After signing with the Vikings in March, Peterson talked about the way his tenure in Arizona ended, while being grateful to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.

Peterson said, “I don’t think the last two seasons definitely went as planned. Having the year before, having to serve that six-game suspension. Last year having little ebbs and flows throughout the season.

“Rick and Coach Zim know that I have a lot left in the tank.”

He also talked about hoping to stay with the Cardinals, saying, “Don’t know why it didn’t work out. Things happen. I definitely never saw myself playing for another team, but here I am today playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Mr. Bidwill (owner Michael Bidwill) said they felt they didn’t necessarily have to move in a different direction, but had more needs and felt like they needed more guys, other guys on the team to help them turn that corner.

“Never thought I would be playing for another team, but like I told Mr. Bidwill, that’s reality now. That’s the nature of the business. I’m completely fine with that.”

Completely fine even if he “can’t wait to show up and do what I do in they face.”