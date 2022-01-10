Cardinals to Face Rams for Third Time in Wild Card Round

The Arizona Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season in the Wild Card round next week on the road.

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend.

The Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday 38-30, wasting an opportunity to win the NFC West since the Rams lost to the 49ers at the same time.

The Cardinals' loss solidified them as the No. 5 seed while LA is the No. 4.

"Frustrated at (losing) the opportunity to be able to win and play at home, but we knew we were going to have to play them at some point," quarterback Kyler Murray said postgame.

With a win, the Cardinals would have owned the No. 3 seed and hosted the 49ers next week.

The Cardinals and Rams split their season series this year with the road team winning both games.

LA won the most recent battle 30-23 at State Farm Stadium in Week 14.

Arizona beat the Rams 37-20 in Week 4.

The Cardinals also failed to win their 12th game in a season for the second time in franchise history. After a 7-0 start, the Cardinals finished the year 11-6.

A theme during postgame press conferences was that while Sunday's loss was disappointing, a new season starts now.

"I really wish we were coming off a two-game winning streak, but everyone's 0-0 right now," tight end Zach Ertz said. "And we got to focus on improving, focus on how we can get better from this week to next week."

The other wild-card teams along with Arizona are the 49ers in the No. 6 spot and the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 7.

The top four are: