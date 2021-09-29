Cardinals Facing a Rams Team That Doesn't Beat Itself

Kliff Kingsbury warns that the Rams are well-coached and do not put themselves in bad positions; therefore the Cardinals cannot afford to.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury pointed to two plays that stuck out from last season's battles with the Los Angeles Rams: interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The Rams defense brought back two of them, one in each matchup.

The first was in the fourth quarter in Week 13. The Cardinals were down by 10 when quarterback Kyler Murray's pass got cut off by cornerback Troy Hill. That play sealed the win for L.A., its seventh in a row against Arizona.

The other was toward the end of the first half in Week 17. Murray was hurt, so backup Chris Streveler was in the game. Once again, Hill came up with the takeaway and returned it 84 yards to the house.

That was the only touchdown of the day for Los Angeles, but it was good enough to take out the short-handed Cardinals, 18-7.

Why Kingsbury brought these plays up was to communicate the main point: Arizona cannot afford to beat itself on Sunday.

It has limited the penalties from last season so far. But, there have been points during the first three weeks in which the Cardinals put themselves in unfavorable predicaments.

The Rams have not.

"They're a very good team, obviously very talented, very well coached," Kingsbury said on Wednesday. "I think last year what stood out was we threw a pick-six in both games that ultimately was kind of the difference and you can't do that against those teams.

"This past week, they had zero penalties, zero turnovers. I mean they're playing at a very high level and that's the sign of a coach McVay-coached team. (He) does a great job with those guys."

Kingsbury had one thing wrong in his statement. The Rams committed one special-teams flag on Sunday that cost them four yards. That penalty proved inconsequential as the Rams drove 95 yards and scored a touchdown on that possession.

The Rams are the least penalized team in the NFL by a wide margin, they lead the league in drives resulting in points and quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown only one interception thus far. Meanwhile, Murray has four, the second-most among NFL quarterbacks.

Arizona has made strides in the penalty department, as it currently ranks tied for 16th in flags against and eighth in yards.

But, after each of the last two weeks, a theme among its players has been that they have a lot to clean up going forward.

That may not fly in order to win this week. What needs to be cleaned up has to be by Sunday, or else the Rams could take advantage.