Cardinals Finalize Post-Camp Roster

The team had to be at the league maximum of 53 players by 1:00 p.m. Arizona time.

The Arizona Cardinals finalized their post-training camp roster ahead of the regular season on Tuesday, complying with the league's 1 p.m. Arizona time deadline to trim their roster to 53 players.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned the team would have most of their ducks lined up by the end of the day on Monday, following their return to the practice facility after breaking training camp.

"We liked a lot of the guys, there were tough decisions," Kingsbury said in his post-practice press conference. "And so there's ongoing conversations with a lot of those guys who were released."

The bulk of cuts began early Monday, with the team releasing 10 players: Offensive linemen Shaq Calhoun and Michael Menet, running back Tavien Feaster, wide receivers KeeSean Johnson and A.J. Richardson, defensive lineman Cam Murray, cornerback Picasso Nelson, linebackers Evan Weaver and Bryson Young and punter Ryan Winslow.

Arizona then announced the activation of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. In the same move, the Cardinals also announced the decision to place cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve, as well as reaching an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.

On Tuesday, the team finished their cleaning of house by waiving wide receivers Andre Baccellia and Greg Dortch, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive linemen Marcus Henry (injured) and Koda Martin, tight end Bernhard Seikovits, linebacker Reggie Walker, cornerback Jace Whittaker and safety James Wiggins.

The team terminated the contracts of safeties Chris Banjo and Shawn Williams, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, defensive linemen Margus Hunt and Josh Mauro, tight end Ross Travis and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Guard Justin Pugh and cornerback Robert Alford are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and do not count against the roster. Cornerback Malcolm Butler was placed on reserve/retired. Henry will revert to reserve/injured once he clears Wednesday. Seikovits will be added to the practice squad Wednesday along with many of the players cut Monday and Tuesday.

The current 53-man roster, which could surely change in the days ahead, is:

Offense

QB: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler

RB: James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

OL: D.J. Humphries, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray, Brian Winters, Max Garcia, Josh Miles

TE: Maxx Williams, Demetrius Harris, Darrell Daniels

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, Antoine Wesley

Defense

DL: J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Corey Peters, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips, Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe

OLB: Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje

ILB: Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan, Luq Barcoo

S: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington

Special Teams

LS: Aaron Brewer

P: Andy Lee

K: Matt Prater