Cardinals Fire Back at Kyler Murray in Hilarious Way

There really may not be a better social media team than the Arizona Cardinals.

Late Sunday night, it was discovered that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had completely wiped his Instagram account clean of any association from the team, with just two posts on his page (one from the Pro Bowl and the other from when he won the Heisman).

Murray, who recently completed his third season under center for the Cardinals, is in search of a new contract that would likely make him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league and keep him tied with the team for years to come.

The rumor mill began to churn at rampant pace, as nearly every team in the league somehow became a potential landing spot for the former number one pick.

You know, because the Cardinals would trade their young, starting quarterback because he doesn't follow them on the 'gram.

Thanks to his baseball background and interest in the sport that really seems to never go away, even potential MLB scenarios were on the market.

With a long offseason in store, Murray's future will be debated until a final resolution is found between the two parties.

While we're unsure if reports of Murray seeking $45-50 million annually are accurate, what we do know is the Cardinals' social media team knows how to roll with the punches.

Late Thursday, it was found that the Cardinals had deleted all but two posts: One from their initial pick of Murray in 2019, and a recent Pro Bowl post that highlighted Murray, mimicking Murray's current profile.

We're not sure if this move actually got the thumbs-up from the big bosses within the organization, but the opportunity was clearly too good to pass.

Your move, Murray.