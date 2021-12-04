Cardinals Own Fourth-Best Odds to Win Super Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are behind only three teams in updated Super Bowl odds on SI Sportsbook.

The Arizona Cardinals currently find themselves at 9-2 on the year, the NFL's best record.

The prior three games (2-1 in that stretch) have been played without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), along with other key members of their team.

The Cardinals have consistently fought through adversity this season, typically arriving on top and showing flashes of what great teams are capable of doing.

To say they're one of the top teams in the NFL is no false statement, and SI Sportsbook tends to agree.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals at +800 to win Super Bowl LVI, sitting only behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+500), Kansas City Chiefs (+650) and Green Bay Packers (+750).

The Buffalo Bills are tied with Arizona at +800.

The Cardinals have the highest odds out of any team in their division, as the NFC West hasn't gone according to plan for any of the other three teams. The Los Angeles Rams are at +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl, while the San Francisco 49ers (+4000) and Seattle Seahawks (+30000) are safely considered longshots to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

Arizona, fresh off of a bye week, travels to Chicago on Sunday in the first of their final six-game stretch that features only two teams (Rams and Cowboys) with records above .500.

While the Cardinals maintain their week-to-week approach that has led them to great success thus far, all eyes will be on Arizona to see if they'll be able to make good on their phenomenal start.