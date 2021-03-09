Cardinals Free Agency Prelude: Cuts and Non-Tagged Players to Watch

With free agency coming up, a continuously updated look at players hitting the market that make sense for the Arizona Cardinals.

With just under 10 days until the NFL's league new year starts on March 17, teams are cutting down payroll and deciding which of their own free agents to keep around via the franchise tag.

The Washington Football Team tagged guard Brandon Scherff on Monday, essentially taking si.com's top-ranked free-agent guard off of the market. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged receiver Chris Godwin on Tuesday.

But, other teams have let players go, some of which could fill holes on the Arizona Cardinals roster as they did with defensive end J.J. Watt.

Tracker for Tuesday, March 9

OLB Haason Reddick

The Cardinals will not be franchise tagging former first round pick Reddick, per ESPN. After three years of jumping around positions, he found a home on the edge and thrived as the Cardinals leading sack getter last year with 12.5.

Given that he has had one breakout season, the tag seemed to make sense for the Cardinals to get another look before deciding on a longterm answer.

Perhaps they could try to tag another of their 27 impending free agents, but now the question is whether Arizona wants to work a deal with Reddick or is looking elsewhere.

CB Shaquill Griffin, RB Chris Carson

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks won't tag Griffin, but will try to bring him back. Schefter then reported that they also won't tag Carson.

Halfback and cornerback are both areas where the Cardinals could see major turnover this offseason, as starting running back Kenyan Drake is an impending free agent, as are corners Patrick Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick.

Injuries held Carson, 26, back last year, but he ran for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons prior.

Griffin, 25, decreased his missed tackles rate from 13 to six percent last year and intercepted a career-high three passes.

G Kyle Long

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming out of retirement, per Macon Gunter. Injuries limited Long to 12 games in 2018 and 2019 combined, but Gunter reported that he is "shredded" and "healthy."

Long, 32, was with the Chicago Bears from 2013-2019, where he played mostly right guard and some tackle.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week he has not heard anything in regards to the return of right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who opted out of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones played only five percent of offensive snaps last year.

Perhaps a one-year deal for a veteran could be in the cards if Gilbert does not return.

TE Hunter Henry

The Cardinals have tight end Maxx Williams under contract for one more year, while Dan Arnold is an unrestricted free agent.

Henry, 26, was sixth in the league in receptions and seventh in yards by a tight end last year. He is two seasons removed from a torn ACL in 2018, and would be an upgrade as a playmaker.

WR Kenny Golladay

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the Detroit Lions will not franchise-tag their top receiver Golladay, despite earlier reports indicating the probability of that.

Golladay, 27, was a Pro Bowler in 2019 before an injury-riddled 2020. The Cardinals are looking to improve the offense, and adding a target like Golladay to place alongside DeAndre Hopkins is a scary proposition.

With Watt accounting for only a $4.9 million cap hit, that provides the Cardinals needed flexibility in a reduced cap. But, Arizona also has several other holes to consider like cornerback or offensive line help, which could make paying Golladay, who is young enough to likely warrant a lucrative multi-year deal, tricky.

OLB Bud Dupree

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the cap-strapped Steelers won't extend a tag to Dupree, who has amassed 19.5 sacks in 27 games since the start of 2019.

The Cardinals could tag or work to re-sign edge rusher Haason Reddick to line up on the edge with Chandler Jones, but if he ventures elsewhere, that could be a spot to look at.

Dupree, 28, is SI's third-ranked outside linebacker in this free-agent class.

G Joe Thuney

Thuney, 28, was an All-Pro second-team member in 2019 for his work as the New England Patriots left guard. He has started games at guard, tackle and center. That positional versatility could be enticing for the Cardinals, who could use a center upgrade and also have questions regarding right tackle.

Schefter reported that the Patriots will likely not franchise tag him, therefore SI's second-highest ranked guard on the market will be available.

Tracker for Monday, March 8

DE Carlos Dunlap

The Seattle Seahawks cut Dunlap, 32, to save $14 million. He was acquired from Cincinnati during the 2020 season and immediately made an impact with five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight games. He faced the Cardinals once and had two sacks.

With the recent addition of Watt and the drafting of multiple defensive linemen last year, perhaps this is not an area the Cardinals will continue to prioritize compared to other roster needs. But, he has been a consistent threat up front in the NFL, and could set up a forceful pass rush with Jones and Watt.

S Lamarcus Joyner

The Raiders released Joyner on Monday after two lackluster seasons. However, he was excellent with the Los Angeles Rams previously. In 2018 with L.A., he allowed completions on just 54 percent of his targets in 15 starts. In 2017, he had three interceptions.

His Pro Football Focus scores have been under 55 in 2019 and 2020, but it was 75 in 2018.

This could be a depth target to add to a roster that needs depth in the secondary.