Cardinals Friday Notebook: 'Don't be Surprised' if J.J. Watt Plays, Vance Joseph Says

The Arizona Cardinals are only a few days away from their playoff battle with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals took the practice field without linebacker Isaiah Simmons, running back James Conner and wide receiver Rondale Moore on Friday, per AllCardinals' Howard Balzer.

Simmons was not on the injury report Thursday. He missed Friday's practice due to a family matter, according to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

"He's back tonight," Joseph said. "He's all good."

Moore was listed as limited (ankle) and Conner as a non-participant on Thursday.

Fellow running back Chase Edmonds was participating again and Jonathan Ward was working on the side.

Defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) were also back to work after missing a day.

J.J. Watt

Joseph said the defensive end, who returned to practice on Thursday after 10 weeks (shoulder), did about the same level of activity Friday as the day before.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Watt was very limited on Thursday.

"We knew it was going to be a week-long process to kind of figure out how much (Watt) can play or if he can play at all," Joseph said. "That process is still going on. Hopefully tomorrow we can give him more football activity and make a decision by Monday."

Joseph also told reporters not to be surprised if Watt is able to play against the Rams on Monday night.

Cornerbacks

The Cardinals were running short on corners last week with Marco Wilson out and Kevin Peterson going into concussion protocol during Sunday's game.

Peterson has since cleared the protocols and Wilson is tracking in the right direction, according to Joseph.

"We should be at pretty much full strength," Joseph said. "Adding (Bashaud) Breeland a couple of weeks ago, he's obviously getting reps now. So we are in a good spot at corner going into this game on Monday."

Breeland, who started 13 games for the Vikings this year, is on the Cardinals practice squad and could be in the mix to play, according to Joseph. Breeland has played in playoff games before, including the Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs.

Joseph complimented his football IQ and said the veteran is picking up Arizona's route concepts well.

All-Pro Teams

The Cardinals did not have a lot of representation on the Associated Press All-Pro teams, which were released on Friday morning.

Safety Budda Baker finished third in the voting for safeties, putting him on the second team. He was the only Cardinal who received any votes.

"Being the type of person that I am, I would rather like first team," Baker said on Friday. "But it's definitely a blessing."

Former Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell finished third among linebackers a year after he played in the desert.

The Rams had three players make the first team: wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Kupp and Donald were the unanimous selections from the 50-person voting committee.

Ertz's Future

Tight end Zach Ertz has been Arizona's leading receiver since his team debut in Week 7. He is an upcoming free agent and was asked about his future as a Cardinal on Friday.

He said his focus is on Monday's game, but he has enjoyed his time in the desert.

"This is a place that I've thoroughly enjoyed playing," Ertz said. "I love the Arizona fans. I love the guys on this team. I feel like the culture here has been built the right way. And, for me, if you're able to build a really good culture, you're gonna have a chance to have long-term success."

His wife, Valley native and renowned soccer player Julie Ertz, has enjoyed the experience, too, Ertz said.