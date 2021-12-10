Cardinals Friday Practice Notebook

Kelvin Beachum addressed his Walter Payton Man of the Year award and Jordan Hicks had a lot to say about respect.

TEMPE — It was another near full practice at the Arizona Cardinals training facility Friday.

The team's starters were all working, as left guard Justin Pugh and running back Chase Edmonds returned to practice Thursday.

Even defensive end J.J. Watt was exercising on the side field.

The Cardinals' improved health was reflected on Thursday's injury report, the first of the week since they play on Monday night.

Defensive lineman Zach Kerr was the only player who did not participate due to injury. That's major progress for a team that's injury report looked like a scroll for weeks ahead of the bye.

Practice notes

Kelvin Beachum

There was a wrinkle in Friday's press conferences after practice.

Two microphones were set up for Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Bidwill presented Beachum with the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which was announced earlier this week.

"He has the broadest range of different interests that I've seen of any player in my career," Bidwill said. "It's pretty exciting to see all the different things that he's doing in the community and does off the field.

"We couldn't be more excited that he is our 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient."

Beachum said he was on the massage table when he received the call that he won the award.

"This is one of the highlights of my career," Beachum said. "It's one thing to play football, but to have the respect of the locker room is what any player strives for."

Respect

Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks took the podium two days after receiving the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

The conversation was largely centered around what he's overcome given the Cardinals' approach to anoint rookie Zaven Collins and move on from Hicks during the offseason.

"I felt disrespected, as simple as that," Hicks said. "I came in with a point to prove. I'm only in Year 7, and I have a lot left in the tank."

Hicks and his coaches have said they are proud of the way he handled the situation.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Thursday that there's no one in this league he respects more after that.

"It makes me feel good because that's a sign of respect," Hicks said.

Hicks and Collins

Hicks has told stories before about how gracious Eagles veteran linebacker DeMeco Ryans was when Philadelphia brought in Hicks to eventually take that spot.

It showed Hicks what he wanted to be like as a veteran.

"I had to look at myself and make a decision on if I was gonna actually be that person or not," Hicks said. "Zaven is an amazing person, going to be a great player in this league. I've done everything I can to just continue to build him up and bring him along and teach him what I know."

Looking at the tape

The Cardinals face the Rams this week for the second time this year. Arizona won in Week 4 37-20, but that was over two months ago.

Still, there is a lot to take from that game when it comes to preparation.

"Teams evolve every month because of injuries and things change," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "But absolutely you have to go back and look at that first game about things you didn't do well."

Hicks added: "They'll show different things. But, at the end of the day, we understand what their offense is predicated on, and they understand what our defense is predicated on. So a lot of it is execution."