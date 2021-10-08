Cardinals Friday Practice Notebook: Byron Murphy Jr. Remains Out

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has had a breakout season for the Arizona Cardinals, but he will likely be unavailable for Sunday's game.

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on Sunday against the 49ers, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Murphy injured his ribs last week against the Rams, but he continued to play. He has not practiced this week.

The Cardinals cornerbacks depth may be even lighter as rookie Marco Wilson's status is up in the air. He also has a ribs issue and was not present during the open part of Friday's practice.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was on the field during the open portion of practice on Friday after he was limited on Thursday.

Kingsbury also gave updates on some offensive injuries, saying that running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) will be game-day decisions.

Beachum was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while Edmonds returned to the field on Friday after missing those days.

Backup offensive lineman Justin Murray was another Cardinal out during practice.

Practice notes

Murphy's impact

"It's been exciting to watch his progress since we drafted him and where he was at on and off the field and where he's at now," Kingsbury said of Murphy. "Now he's a leader."

Murphy has had an outstanding start to the season in coverage.

He has three interceptions with six passes defensed, and the opponent passer rating is only 53.5 when targeting him.

Potentially losing him this week will put stress on the cornerback depth of the Cardinals, especially against the 49ers weapons.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel leads the NFL in yards after the catch and is second in receiving yards.

If Wilson also cannot go, the Cardinals will rely on Robert Alford, Hamilton and someone who has not played yet this season like Jace Whittaker or Tay Gowan.

Stopping the run

Edge rusher Markus Golden spoke with the media after practice and he stressed the need to stop San Francisco's run game.

The 49ers will likely start rookie quarterback Trey Lance for the first time on Sunday, but Arizona's focus is where it has been all year.

"You get excited as a pass rusher rushing against a rookie, but with this team particularly we're playing you've got to stop the run first," Golden said. "I feel like if they don't have to pass with him, they won't pass. They'll run the ball 100 times if they could, so you've got to get out there and stop the run."

The Cardinals struggled to do so in Week 16 last year when San Francisco ran for 227 yards in a 20-12 victory.

Stopping the run has been the weak spot of this Cardinals defense so far this year, but Golden said that's fixable.

"Sometimes you see a play you think you can make by going behind your blocker instead of getting into your gap, really just mental stuff like that," Golden said. "But once we stay on top of it, it's fixable."

Hopkins on receiver depth

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gets a lot of attention from defenses.

However, he is excited that he has teammates this year who can consistently make opponents pay for that.

"I feel great about it," Hopkins said. "I would say this is my first time being on a team where there's other receivers that are reliable consistently. So, for me that's great, that's championship football."

Six different Cardinals have at least 15 receptions this year. Hopkins is actually third in receiving yards after he led the team by a monumental margin last year.