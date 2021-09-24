Cardinals Friday Practice Notebook: DeAndre Hopkins a Game-Day Decision

The Cardinals got back Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray and Byron Murphy Jr. during the open part of Friday's practice.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-day decision for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday.

Hopkins was absent during Friday's open portion of practice. He has not practiced all week with a ribs injury.

Hopkins has missed two games in his entire NFL career. Last year, he missed practices with different injuries, but he did not miss a Sunday.

"I think it's a crucial next 48 hours and we'll see how he feels Sunday," Kingsbury said Friday. "I know he's tough guy . . . but we'll see if he can go."

Practice notes

Who was back on the field?

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned during the open portion after an ankle issue held him out of Thursday's session.

He was working with extra tape on his left ankle, but Kingsbury said he feels good about Murphy's progress and ability to play Sunday.

Right tackles Kelvin Beachum and Justin Murray were both back at practice.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Beachum came out of Arizona's Week 2 game due to a ribs injury he sustained in Week 1. He toughed it out in the first half, but he felt worse as the game progressed.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries said Beachum is dealing with a fractured rib.

He did not practice last week and this week until Friday.

Murray was out Thursday for personal reasons.

Cornerback Marco Wilson, edge rusher Devon Kennard and left guard Justin Pugh were all limited on Thursday and participating during individual drills on Friday.

The Injury report will disclose game availabilities for players later on Friday, but Kingsbury said that Wilson will also be a game-day decision.

Vaccinations

The Cardinals have reached 100% COVID-19 vaccinated status, per Kingsbury.

"It's a positive," Kingsbury said. "It's still popping up even with vaccinated players, so we just all have to continue to take all the necessary precautions."

The Cardinals had several players miss time during training camp while on reserve/COVID-19 for positive tests and as high-risk contacts. Some were vaccinated, some were not.

But, the fully vaccinated status of the Cardinals eliminates the risk of high-risk, close contacts missing time.

Kingsbury said the team has been at 100% for a couple of weeks.

Kingsbury on Trevor Lawrence

Sunday will be the battle between No. 1 picks with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.

Kingsbury said that Lawrence does not have a flaw in his game, and that he just has to get used to the speed of the NFL and his new offensive scheme.

"He's one of the top prospects to come out in the last 20 years," Kingsbury said. "He has it all. He can run it, throw it, he's big, physical, smart."

Humphries on 'trap games'

Humphries said there are scenarios when teams feel that they are unevenly matched against their opponent. But, he believes that any team can win on "any given Sunday," and that all NFL teams are talented enough to win games.

Humphries said the vibe with the Cardinals after last week was that there is a lot to clean up, and the team was motivated to do so.

Plus, while the Jaguars are 0-2, they have a young roster with lots of high draft picks on it.

"We're definitely not taking them lightly," Humphries said. "We haven't talked about it like this is a pushover team or anything like that. They've got a lot of talent over there."

Daily Stats

Edge rusher Chandler Jones is one sack away from breaking the franchise record.

He has 66 since joining the Cardinals in 2016, 0.5 behind Freddie Joe Nunn. Jones had three quarterback hits last Sunday, but no sacks after he had five in Week 1.

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has 17 career sacks against the Jaguars. In his time as a Houston Texan, Watt faced Jacksonville 16 times and corralled a sack in 10 games.