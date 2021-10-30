Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim on Thursday Final Play

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Mystery of Thursday Night 'Miscommunication' Continues

    Cardinals general manager Steve Keim talked about the miscommunication between Kyler Murray and A.J. Green but said he wouldn’t “point fingers.”
    Author:

    There remains no additional information on what the miscommunication was between quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver A.J. Green on the Cardinals final offensive play of Thursday night’s excruciating loss to the Green Bay Packers.

    Head coach Kliff Kingsbury claimed he didn’t talk to Murray or Green after the game, and general manager Steve Keim said the same thing Friday afternoon Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

    Keim said, “A.J. Green is an absolute consummate professional. So when you see whether it was him, Kyler, it’s miscommunication. But the bottom line is those guys have been exceptional pros. They've been great players in the National Football League. They're going to get that fixed. And to me it's a learning lesson. I mean, there's nobody that's going to be harder on A.J. Green or Kyler than themselves.

    “So we just got to make sure that the communication is on point and that we get that fixed and in the future that doesn't happen again. But you look at the body of work by both of those players and it's certainly hard to fault either one of them knowing that throughout the game, there were a number of mistakes made by our team that could have avoided being in that situation.”

    What asked if he got any clarification of what the communication breakdown was, Keim claimed, “I didn't. I didn't have a chance to talk to either guy after the game. I just knew that there was a miscommunication. And again, I have too much respect for those guys to point fingers. And I know our team doesn't feel that way either. So I think we will rebound and our coaches will get the guys ready this week. It’s on to San Francisco.”

    Fine. They certainly don’t have to tell the fans (via the media) what happened. But, please, does anyone really believe after a game ended in that fashion that the head coach and general manager wouldn’t get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible to know what occurred and to try and make sure it doesn’t happen again? Especially since there was a timeout following the previous play?

    Surely, miscommunications take place with many teams at different times. It’s the nature of the sport. But what remains absolutely head-scratching is that even if Green didn’t know the ball was coming his way, or that he was the No. 1 option, what earthly reason is there to run into the end zone and never turn around considering he was the only receiver on that side of the field?

    Had he done that, and the ball was upon him, even if he wasn’t able to catch it, the likelihood is that the pass would have been incomplete instead of being intercepted and third down was next.

    As Keim noted, the Cardinals will have to turn the page and focus on their next “1-0” game on Nov. 7 in San Francisco. Kingsbury isn’t worried about his team not bouncing back.

    “If today's meetings are any indication, it's a hungry group,” he said Friday. “We didn't feel like we put our best foot forward last night and we feel like we can be a lot better going to play a division opponent on the road who we've had great matchups with the last couple years. Our guys will be on edge and be ready to go.”

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins looks on during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (10) takes the field to play the Bills at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2020.
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
