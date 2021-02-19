Cardinals GM Steve Keim Addresses Free Agency Questions on 98.7 FM

This offseason could be precarious for NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals.

The salary cap will go down from $198.2 million after decades of it increasing. The exact number as of Friday is unknown, although a floor of $180 million has been set. There are some that believe it could be as high as $187 million.

The Cardinals have several key free agents and noticeable roster holes from this past season, with receiver and cornerback being examples.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim joined 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station's Doug & Wolf Show Friday to discuss free agency among a slew of topics.

"To keep a healthy cap situation moving forward, there's a number of things to take into account," Keim said. "So, we'll take our opportunities and take shots where we can if we think it's smart, and it's a good business decision and makes our football team better.

"I could see a number of one-year deals being done, but at the same time, I think there's going to be some big contracts handed out to guys who deserve it."

Keim also said that front office and coaches will get together next week to evaluate the team's free agents versus unrestricted free agents on the market. That will give him a clearer idea of where to focus.

Among Arizona's ensuing free agents are starters cornerback Patrick Peterson, edge rusher Haason Reddick and running back Kenyan Drake.

"There are tough decisions that need to be made," Keim said.

Understanding what the salary cap will be will give the Cardinals a better layout of who they want to bring back or let walk. Keim said that he and Peterson have talked, but "there's a lot of factors that are still unknown."

Team owner Michael Bidwill said on 98.7 FM Thursday that he hopes to retain Peterson, who has been with Arizona since 2011. However, the cap going down changes negotiations.

"It's our hope that we can work something out that that works for both the club and for Pat," Bidwill said.

When asked about Reddick's potential candidacy for the franchise tag, Keim said it was "possible."

Reddick broke out as a pass rusher in 2020 after three years of bouncing around positions. Seeing whether or not he can replicate that success under the tag will be considered.

Free agency starts at the beginning of the new league year on March 17. Keim and Bidwill said this week they expected to and wanted to be a playoff team in 2020, with Keim even apologizing to the "Red Sea" for it not happening.

The Cardinals finished 8-8 after a 5-2 start and Keim said that consistency and details like penalties were the main reasons why they fell short.

"No doubt that will be our focus this offseason," Keim said. "Leading the National Football League in penalties is, just frankly, unacceptable. And it's not going to happen again."