Cardinals GM Steve Keim Addresses Remaining Holes on Roster

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim understands there is still work to be done with the team's roster, but knows Arizona needs to be responsible with the cap with quarterback Kyler Murray halfway through his rookie deal.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told the media Monday his strategy for free agency is "quality over quantity." He has added veteran players with impressive career resumes to the roster like defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver A.J. Green.

Still, he admitted that every team has holes, which includes his own. The Cardinals have not addressed running back, tight end nor added a new cornerback this offseason.

On the contrary, they have lost 2020 starters running back Kenyan Drake, tight end Dan Arnold and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Keim stressed the importance of not recklessly spending to replace them.

"One thing you don't want to do is you don't want to panic and do things that put you in a tough situation from a cap standpoint," Keim said. "So we'll continue to monitor the market."

He has added void years to Watt and Green's contracts to stay under the cap this season while committing money to future years when the cap rises again.

Keim mentioned that the Cardinals could look to fill remaining gaps like the three aforementioned positions through free agency, a trade or the NFL Draft in which the Cardinals own the 16th overall pick.

At cornerback, the Cardinals have two experienced players on the roster: Byron Murphy Jr. and Robert Alford.

Murphy has lined up on the outside in his two-year career. He had to in 2019 since Peterson was suspended for six games. However, Keim called Murphy one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league, which is where he lined up primarily last year. It sounds like that is where Keim wants him to be.

"To find guys who can play inside is a little more difficult than years in the past," Keim said. "It's a really tough position with two-way go's and the quickness that is required to play inside."

Alford has not played in two years due to injuries.

In the backfield, Chase Edmonds is the only Cardinals running back left on the roster with an NFL carry.

Edmonds' versatility was put to use last year, as he was third on the team in rushing yards behind Drake and quarterback Kyler Murray and third in receptions.

He has never been a primary ball handler in the NFL for more than a couple of games, but Keim and Cardinals coaches have been bullish on his ability to do so this offseason.

"I think he's shown the ability to be an excellent back in this league with his quickness and his run style," Keim said.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury added on March 4: "We have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow."

Finally, at tight end, the Cardinals have Maxx Williams under contract for another year and no one else with more than 60 career offensive snaps. Williams has also experienced injuries throughout his career, including last year when he played just nine games.

Keim reciprocated his point about not forcing anything at the tight-end spot, a popular one in free agency. Each of SI.com's top-five ranked free-agent tight ends have been signed.

"That is definitely a market that we will monitor and look at with potentially making a move in the next couple of weeks," Keim said.

The additions the Cardinals have made have shown that Arizona is in on contending in Year 3 under Kingsbury and with Murray under center. Keim knows the opportunity he has with Murray being paid under market value on his rookie deal.

"Kyler, his rookie contract does put us in a great position for the here and the now," Keim said. "But, we have to continue to keep adding pieces in free agency and the draft process that are going to keep things from a healthy cap standpoint in the future."

Murray will likely take up a hefty cap hit in the future when he signs a new contract and Keim has not signed anyone beyond two years. It seems the Cardinals have a two-year window before re-strategizing to open a new one.