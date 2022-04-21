The Arizona Cardinals focused on retaining key players this offseason and did not add big-name free agents from other teams.

The Arizona Cardinals valued the known during free agency this spring.

The Cardinals awarded five players multi-year deals in free agency, four of whom are returning to the Valley.

Three of the four were impact additions made last year: quarterback Colt McCoy, running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz. Arizona also brought back receiver A.J. Green, who first arrived as a free agent in 2021.

This was a set plan, to bring back players the organization feels it can rely on based on their tenure in Arizona, as opposed to filling holes with all new faces.

"I think the positive is when you have the opportunity to re-sign your own players, you already know what you're getting," Keim told reporters in a pre-draft briefing on Thursday. "We have guys, Zach Ertz and James Conner, guys like that, that have come back, A.J. Green, that you know what you're getting in terms of preparation, work ethic, attention to detail.

"That's the hardest part about free agency. It's not like college scouting, where you get all the background information and you talk. Unless a coach has coached the player on another team, generally, you're making some big commitments based off of what you see on tape, which is difficult."

Other Cardinals moves this offseason include adding guard Will Hernandez and linebacker Nick Vigil on one-year deals for depth.

Unlike the past two offseasons, there have not been All-Pro additions this time around.

They also lost edge Chandler Jones and receiver Christian Kirk, two spots Keim called positions of need ahead of the NFL Draft next Thursday.

Owner Michael Bidwill said on the Cardinals-produced show Flight Plan that not all lucrative free-agent deals work out, something the franchise has experienced first-hand.

What the Cardinals have done is kept cap flexibility in the future while filling some deficiencies with known commodities ahead of a draft deep with players in positions Arizona needs.

This affects draft strategy, specifically when it comes to hole-filling versus taking the highest-graded prospects.

"I've always said this, your needs in April and May are certainly different than they are in October," Keim said.

"You got to really have good players in all positions. And I think to leave a guy on the board just because of his position or positional need versus taking the best player, I think it's going to put you in a tough spot moving forward."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he expects Conner, Ertz and Green to be better in Year 2 with the Cardinals based on familiarity and chemistry.

He stated that their improvement, paired with that of quarterback Kyler Murray in his fourth season, should provide an offensive leap.

"I think Steve has really done a great job bringing in high-character leadership you know all those things," Kingsbury said. "We're going to continue to try and do that. We feel like that's helped us take some big steps the last couple years and hopefully that continues."

"I know everybody who did sign back is excited to be back and excited for the jump that we're going to take in Year 2," Conner said Tuesday.

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday. There are still plentiful veteran free agents available who played major roles with teams last year, including cornerback Robert Alford, who played 13 games for the Cardinals last season before being injured.

The initial free-agent frenzy has passed and the draft is in the forefront, but there are still moves on the table for the Cardinals to continue improving the roster.