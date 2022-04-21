If it were up to Cardinals fans, you'd see plenty more Arizona State players running out of the tunnel at State Farm Stadium.

That's not to say the Cardinals don't love them some Sun Devils when the opportunity is right.

Running backs such as Eno Benjamin and D.J. Foster have made appearances on the field for the Cardinals, and fans surely remember the kicking talents of Zane Gonzalez.

Arizona even kicked the tires on linebacker Terrell Suggs in 2019 towards the end of his career.

Yet, we're a week away from the 2022 NFL draft, and the board for the Cardinals remains as open as ever thanks to the wide array of options they'll have. The organization owns eight picks heading into next Thursday, and the Sun Devils have over 10 players hoping to hear their name called.

When Cardinals general manager Steve Keim met with reporters to discuss where the team was at heading into next week, he was complimentary of Arizona State's incoming flux of talent.

"They have a number of good players. Obviously, they've done a good job of recruiting some talent over there. (I) talk to Marvin Lewis quite a bit about their players and obviously he's got a vast knowledge of what's playing in the NFL," said Keim.

"The back over there (Rachaad White) is a really good player, I really like some of the things that he's done. It's always nice to be able to try to get some local talent. Obviously drafting Eno to me, it was fun because to have a guy that's local and all the ASU fans in the Valley that can sort of rally and support him. I think he's got a lot of upside. He's got a bright future in my opinion."

White has not had any listed meetings with the Cardinals, although he would play as a nice complement to the physical running style of James Conner.

The Sun Devils did host ASU cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas on a local visit. The Cardinals also had five scouts at Arizona State's Pro Day, (unsurprisingly) the most of any team.

Time will tell if Keim will make good on his comments and potentially bring another Arizona State player to the roster, but the door will always be open for a hometown player to make his mark.