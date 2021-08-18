Arizona Cardinals Justin Pugh COVID-19 Positive

August 19, 2021
COVID-19 Strikes Again as LG Justin Pugh Tests Positive

The starting left guard became the fifth Cardinals player to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of training camp.
The Cardinals have another player unavailable because of COVID-19 after starting left guard was placed on reserve Wednesday. AllCardinals has confirmed it was because of a positive test. Pugh was not on the field at the team’s practice Wednesday morning.

Pugh missed five days at the beginning of training camp (July 29-Aug. 2) after being a high-risk contact (HRC) when guard Shaq Calhoun tested positive. Missing time as a HRC indicates that a player is not vaccinated.

If Pugh is still not vaccinated, he will be out a minimum of 10 days, which will make him unavailable for the final two preseason games Friday against the Kansas City and the following Saturday (Aug. 28) against the New Orleans Saints.

If he is fully vaccinated, then he could be cleared to practice and play after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Assuming Pugh’s positive test was administered on Tuesday, he could theoretically play Friday against the Chiefs if Wednesday and Thursday produce negative tests.

If Pugh doesn’t play against the Chiefs, Sean Harlow is expected to get the start at left guard.

Pugh is the fifth Cardinals player to test positive since the opening of training camp, joining Calhoun, cornerback Lorenzo Burns and wide receivers Andy Isabella and Rico Gafford. Burns was subsequently waived after being activated.

The Cardinals have also had 10 players miss time after being HRCs. The question now is whether there will be any HRCs resulting from Pugh’s positive test.

With Pugh off the roster, the Cardinals brought back linebacker Reggie Walker, who had been waived Monday. Several linebackers, including Chandler Jones, Markus Golden and Terrance Smith have missed multiple days of practice this week and are unlikely to play Friday. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 last season, is on the active/physically unable to perform list.

