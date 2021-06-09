Cardinals Have an Open Competition at Right Guard

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned four names in contention for the right-guard spot on the offensive line.

The Arizona Cardinals have four spots along the offensive line with limited questions.

D.J. Humphries is the left tackle. Guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson will line up to his right, while Kelvin Beachum re-signed this offseason and will retain the right-tackle position.

The starter for right guard, though, is an open case.

The Cardinals hit the field for minicamp on Tuesday, and afterwards head coach Kliff Kingsbury added some clarity to the right-guard situation: It is an open competition with four contenders.

"That right-guard position, we feel like there will be some really good competition in camp where there's Justin Murray, Brian Winters, Josh Jones, Max Garcia," Kingsbury said. "That's what we want. And so I think all of us are excited to see how it plays out."

Luckily, the Cardinals will have more opportunities to sort this battle out compared to last year. The team has minicamp on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by training camp beginning at the end of July then three preseason games.

Last year, J.R. Sweezy was the Week-1 starter, but Murray eventually took over after transitioning inside from tackle. He started seven games, including the final four games of the regular season after missing time with a hand injury.

The Cardinals coaches complimented Murray's efforts, with offensive line coach Sean Kugler calling him a hard-working, reliable presence up front.

"He's consistent," Kugler said in February,. "He's got a lot of things he's got to get better at. And I trust that guy to put in the work to do that and expect them to get better and better."

Murray performed well in pass protection, but struggled in the run game.

The Cardinals did not bring in a clear-cut replacement, but signed Winters to compete for the job. Like Hudson, he has the potential to bring more physicality to the interior line.

Winters is an eight-year NFL veteran who started nine games for the Buffalo Bills last season. Previously, he lined up next to Beachum on the New York Jets offensive line from 2017-2019 and started 79 games in seven seasons for the Jets.

Jones has emerged as another candidate. The 2020 third-round pick was selected as a tackle, but the Cardinals see him as someone who can play inside or outside. He played only 55 offensive snaps in 2020, but has worked his way into this race.

"You can tell Josh took his offseason serious," Humphries said Tuesday. "He's come in, he's very tapped into his playbook. He's been working a lot inside and out and he's leaning into it. He doesn't have any reserves about it at all. And that's impressive to see for a young player.

"It's impressive to see him be so young and just lean into whatever it is that he has to do to be excited to help the team."

Garcia has been a backup for the Cardinals over the last two years after previously starting at guard in Denver and can also play center.

Improvement is the key to this competition. Can Murray prove to be a better run protector? How formidable will Jones be by preseason?

The Cardinals set themselves up with depth by adding Winters and re-signing Beachum and Garcia this offseason, extending Murray during the 2020 season and drafting Jones last year. Now, someone has to rise above the pack in order to set the starting five.