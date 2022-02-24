Cardinals Seldom Used Franchise Tag with Steve Keim as GM; 2022 Options

The Arizona Cardinals last placed the franchise tag on edge rusher Chandler Jones in 2017.

The franchise tag window opened on Tuesday, and NFL organizations have until March 8 to apply one.

The Arizona Cardinals last used the franchise tag in 2017 on edge rusher Chandler Jones, who later signed an extension through 2021.



Before then, Calais Campbell was the most recent Cardinal under the tag in 2012.

Fifteen teams have used the franchise tag once or at no point since 2013. Some utilize it frequently, like the Dallas Cowboys (every offseason since 2018).

What is the franchise tag?

The non-exclusive franchise tag is a one-year tender worth either the average of the top five salaries at the free agent's position from the last five years or 120% of the player's previous salary. Whichever equates to more money becomes the figure.

Teams can issue one franchise tag tenure each year. If a new team agrees to sign a tagged player, the previous organization can match the offer or decline and receive two first-round picks.

Another option NFL teams have is the transition tag, which the Cardinals used on running back Kenyan Drake in 2020. It is worth the average of the top 10 salaries at the athlete's position.

The catch is that there is no draft compensation if the player agrees to sign elsewhere and the previous team does not match the offer.

Trades are also possible when a team franchises a player and then executes a sign-and-trade for compensation lower than the two No. 1 choices.

Cardinals eligible to be tagged this offseason

The Cardinals have several candidates for the tag based on numerous upcoming free agents.

The offense, especially, could look very different next season:

That group of free agents includes tight end Zach Ertz, running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds plus wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green.

The most prominent Cardinals defender up for free agency is Jones.

He is going to be 32 by training camp, and CBS estimates the price of linebackers on the franchise tag to be $18,702,000.

Spotrac projects Jones to be worth a three-year deal totaling $43,707,789 on the open market. That's an average salary of $14,569,263, although the site doesn't project signing bonus specifics or guaranteed money.

He's already marketing himself on social media:

The Cardinals have a lot of money invested in the defense for 2022 with five players set to make a base salary of at least $9 million: J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Jordan Hicks, Devon Kennard and Budda Baker.

This could change based on cuts and contract restructures, but adding a near $20 million player could prove difficult to maneuver around.

Conner and Ertz are the two likeliest offensive players to receive consideration based on their projected value and output in 2021. Ertz led the team in catches from Week 7 on and Conner scored 18 touchdowns.

Spotrac forecasts the running back franchise tag value at $9.5 million and tight end at $11 million. The two playmakers have estimated values on multi-year deals worth less annually by the contract analysis website.

Arizona could add stability beyond 2022 and lessen the burden on next season's cap by finding agreements with both players as opposed to using the tag.