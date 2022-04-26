The Cardinals will welcome guests from the National Gay Flag Football League to share their story on stage and announce the newest member of the team.

Each year, the NFL uses their annual draft to propel incredible people and stories to the center stage of America's favorite sport.

This year will be no different in Las Vegas, as the league recently announced a special group of fans who will make picks for varying teams across the nation, including the Arizona Cardinals.

"Inspirational fans from around the country will join the NFL at this year's Draft to share the stage and their stories of strength, resilience and love of football. This year, fans joining Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3 come from organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the National Gay Flag Football League and more," the NFL revealed.

"These individuals will take the stage and announce Draft picks throughout the three-day celebration in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans."

The release also mentions, "Day 3 of the Draft will also include picks from international locations in Brazil, Germany, Mexico and the UK including the Miami Dolphins from Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue, the New York Jets from The Shard in London, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Munich, site of the first NFL regular-season game in Germany which will take place this fall and feature the Buccaneers."

On the second day of the draft, the Cardinals will welcome Joel Horton, Shigeo Iwamiya and Jodie Turner from the National Gay Flag Football League to announce their selections.

Here's more information on the NGFFL:

"The NFL, the Cardinals, and several other NFL teams support the NGFFL. Last year, the Gay Bowl took place in Arizona. Joel serves on the National Gay Flag Football League Board of Directors, is a former commissioner for the Phoenix Gay Flag Football League, and plays on the Arizona Arsenal, one of the LGBTQ+ teams representing Phoenix.

"Shigeo is the current commissioner of the National Gay Flag Football League and Jodie serves on the National Gay Flag Football League Board of Directors and is part of the winningest program in the Women's+ Division and the overall NGFFL.

"The NGFFL supports LGBTQ+ Flag Football Leagues in 22 cities across North America and continues to build strong connections with many NFL teams across the country. The NGFFL's mission is to 'foster and cultivate the self-respect of all LGBTQ+ people and promote respect, acceptance, and understanding from the larger community.'"

The Cardinals are currently slated to pick at 55 and 87 overall on the second day of the draft Friday.