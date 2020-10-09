Unless there are unexpected positive tests that come to light Saturday, the Cardinals game Sunday against the New York Jets is on.

Friday morning, there were reports that an unidentified New York Jets player had a “presumptive” positive test for the COVID-19 virus.

That player was being retested to confirm whether it was a true positive. A subsequent report from Chris Torello of Spectrum Sports 360 said the positive test came back negative on a retest and that it "looks like a false positive."

While there had been no official announcement by the NFL, that appears to be the case. No Jets player was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Friday, which would be the case had there been a confirmed positive.

Moments after this was written, the Jets issued the following statement: "This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel. Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing, and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

The Cardinals departed from Phoenix at around 3 pm Friday afternoon about three hours after head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters, “As of now, it's business as usual."

Safety Budda Baker, who will play Sunday with a cast on his right hand to protect a surgically-repaired thumb, said when asked if he is confident the entire season will be played, "I have a tattoo on my shoulder that says, 'Each day is not promised.' Right now, we're practicing, we're working with each other and that's all we can think about. We can't think about anything of the future. Right now, it's Friday, we got done with practice, we'll have our meetings and then we'll head off to New York like it's any other week."

Even earlier Friday morning, shortly after the first report broke, general manager Steve Keim made his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. While acknowledging he had a conversation with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, Keim said, "As long as it follows all the protocols, I'm in favor of playing the game on time," perhaps foreshadowing a belief that it would be a false positive.

He added, "There's nothing we can do other than prepare as needed. Like anything else in 2020, we will prepare as normal and adjust as necessary. A lot of moving parts, but we will be ready for whatever is ahead of us."

When left tackle D.J. Humphries was asked about the uncertainty at about 10 am Friday, he said, "Whatever happens, happens. I think that's why my attitude is what it is, because everyone is so focused on getting back on track. We also found out about it (this morning), so it's kind of hard to think about. It (was) a Friday practice so we were focused on the task at hand. We'll be prepared to go whenever it is."

That will be 10 am Arizona time Friday morning. At least for now.