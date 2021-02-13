Arizona Cardinals Name Devin Fitzsimmons Special-Teams Assistant

Compared to numerous NFL teams, it’s been a very quiet offseason for the Cardinals on the assistant coaching front.

Friday, the Cardinals filled an opening created by the departure of assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton with the addition of Devin Fitzsimmons. Jeff Rodgers is the Cardinals assistant head coach and special-teams coordinator.

Swinton left to become the special-teams coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, which hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach after the firing of Anthony Lynn.

Fitzsimmons has six seasons of NFL coaching experience to go with 10 years on the college level, including the last two seasons at Vanderbilt as special-teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

In the NFL, he was the assistant special-teams coach for the Detroit Lions from 2014-2018 and an offensive quality control coach with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011.

His collegiate experience began after playing quarterback and wide receiver at Bucknell.

He coached at Shaw in 2005, Bucknell in 2006, Kansas State in 2007-2008, Virginia in 2009, Richmond in 2010, Rutgers in 2012 and Delaware in 2013.

He was at Vanderbilt last season when Sarah Fuller was the first woman to play for a Power-Five school. With kickers unavailable because of COVID-19 issues, the Commodores held tryouts after which Fuller, who was a soccer player at the school, was picked by Fitzsimmons.

She made her debut against Missouri on Nov. 28 by kicking off and two weeks later connected on an extra point against Tennessee.

The Cardinals have numerous offseason free-agent decisions to make on the roster, including with their special teams.

Scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 17 are kickers Zane Gonzalez and Mike Nugent along with punter Andy Lee.

On the coverage units, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Ezekiel Turner are set to be restricted free agents.

Gardeck underwent surgery near the end of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.