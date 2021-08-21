Arizona Cardinals Have Preseason Night to Forget

There weren’t many positives, except for COVID-19 tests, in the Cardinals preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – There was a story discussed this week where researchers from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and Department of Environmental Health Sciences published in the Nature journal their Health Nutritional Index of dietary risk and harmful effects from certain foods. The research mentioned foods that can supposedly add or decrease time to our lives.

You might be wondering what does this have to do with Friday night’s Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 victory over the Cardinals?

Well, I couldn’t help wondering how many years preseason games like this take off everyone’s life! We’ve all seen way too many. The best thing that can be said afterward is that there’s only one more of these before we can begin truly looking ahead to Week 1 in the NFL.

Where to begin?

When Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked earlier in the week whether he would be affected by the Chiefs plan to play their starters for most of the first half, he said, "We're going to do what we think is best for us and they'll do what they think is best for them. But that won't change our plan."

Surely, Kingsbury didn’t plan for the team’s offense to open the game with four consecutive three-and-outs, but that’s what happened. Quarterback Kyler Murray departed after the first three three-and-outs as the Cardinals “totaled” minus-1 yard of offense on nine plays and Murray completed 1-of-4 passes for 2 yards. The Cardinals didn’t achieve their first first-down of the half until there was 4:42 remaining when rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore ran for nine yards.

At that point in the game, Kansas City had gained 134 yards on 32 plays, but led only 3-0 thanks to a Byron Murphy Jr. interception in the end zone on an ill-advised pass by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Murphy, who bemoaned pass he didn’t come up with the week before against Dallas, said afterward. “I had to make up for it.”

Of course, Mahomes wasn’t much better than Murray, exiting after the interception with 10 completions in 18 attempts for 78 yards and a 43.3 passer rating, slightly better than Murray’s 39.6.

The preseason being what it is, Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne led his team on a six-play, 77-yard drive in 49 seconds for a 10-0 halftime lead. Henne was 5-for-6 on the possession with the final two passes gaining 41 yards to Byron Pringle and 17 to Mecole Hardman for the touchdown.

The Cardinals threatened to score on their ensuing possession, but quarterback Colt McCoy threw a bad ball that was intercepted by a diving safety Juan Thornhill in the end zone.

At halftime, the Chiefs had run 42 plays for 218 yards and the Cardinals 25 for 79.

Quarterback Shane Buechele opened the second half for the Chiefs and promptly led a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 6:37 for a 17-0 lead. Six of Buechele’s seven completions in eight attempts were for seven or fewer yards, except for a 36-yard play to wide receiver Marcus Kemp that moved the Chiefs to the Arizona 20-yard line. He subsequently connected with running back Jerick McKinnon on a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Briefly, it appeared the Cardinals might stage a comeback like last week and make the final minutes fun. That didn’t happen either.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch, who continues to make plays, had a 15-yard reception during a field-goal drive led by McCoy and then catches of 10 and 19 yards in a possession led by quarterback Chris Streveler in the fourth quarter that made the score 17-10. Running back Eno Benjamin had a 15-yard run and after a sack that had the Cardinals facing second-and-20, Streveler connected with tight end Ross Travis on 17- and 20-yard plays, the latter resulting in a touchdown.

Alas, the Cardinals never got the ball back. Kansas City took over on its own 12-yard line with 8:58 to play with Anthony Gordon at quarterback. They played keepaway by running 18 plays, including three kneeldowns to run out the clock.

Gordon was 7-for-7 for 42 yards, while running back Derrick Gore carried eight times for 54 yards and the Chiefs had seven first downs in the possession.

Still, there was little talk about that after the game because the reality is many players won’t be on the roster when Week 1 rolls around. And even if some are, they won’t be playing together at any point in the game much less with the game on the line.

On the field for the Cardinals for the last possession were defensive linemen Margus Hunt, Josh Mauro and Leki Fotu, linebackers Tanner Vallejo, Reggie Walker, Bryson Young and Ezekiel Turner and defensive backs Tay Gowan, Charles Washington, Jace Whittaker and Picasso Nelson.

That’s the essence of preseason football.

While tackle D.J. Humphries said what happened at the start of the game “will be on our minds this week in practice,” he acknowledged the reality that having so many moving pieces on the field can make continuity difficult.

“But it’s still good to get out there,” he said.

Kingsbury said, “We were not real sharp offensively, obviously. We have lots of work to do. But anytime you get some work, it’s good.”

Among those players that did not play were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, tight end Maxx Williams, outside linebackers Chandler Jones, Markus Golden and Kylie Fitts, cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Darqueze Dennard and safety Chris Banjo.

Williams was sick with what Kingsbury said was not related to COVID-19. Worley apparently injured his right foot or ankle in practice during the week.

There was some good news when defensive end J.J. Watt told ESPN he expects to practice Monday. Kingsbury confirmed that, saying, “It will be good to get him out there.” Watt hasn’t practiced since saying he experienced a sore hamstring during the opening-of-camp conditioning run July 27.

However, there was more bad news with COVID as tight ends coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant (apparently either Rusty McKinney or quality control coach Rob Grosso) were not at the game because of virus protocols. Kingsbury said at the beginning of camp that all coaches were vaccinated.

For the first time this summer, Kingsbury said, “I think we all are concerned,” after guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips both tested positive this week despite being vaccinated.

“It’s the times we’re in right now,” Kingsbury said, knowing he has to continue preparing his team for the season opener in three weeks against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.