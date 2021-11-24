Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Rodney Hudson Status Updates

It turns out center Rodney Hudson has been dealing with multiple injury issues aside from the ribs problem that resulted in him missing three games while on reserve/injured.

Hudson was first injured in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers and then didn’t play in games with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

He returned in Week 9 against the 49ers in San Francisco, but has struggled at times with shotgun snaps.

When asked this week if that could be attributed to residual effects from the ribs injury, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “The bye is coming at a really good time for Rodney because he's been playing through a bunch of different injuries basically that he's been just toughing out. So I think getting him rested up and healed (during the bye); you'll see that cleaned up pretty quickly.”

Murray and Hopkins

The Cardinals managed to win two of three games without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and the expectation is that they will return for the first game after the bye Dec. 5 in Chicago.

The question is whether they will be at peak efficiency after not playing for 39 days.

Kingsbury would only say “we’re hoping” the duo will be on the field in Week 13, but added, “With those two, you expect them to come back and play at a really high level. The bye comes at a great time for both. They should get lots of time to rehab and feel good coming back. We need them to be who they are and play like they can play immediately.”

Decision Looming for Other Murray

Guard/tackle Justin Murray has been on reserve/injured since Oct. 7 because of a back injury and was designated for return on Nov. 4. That began a 21-day practice evaluation period that expires this week.

After returning to practice, Murray had a setback and did not practice in the week leading up to the game against Seattle. Despite the team being on the bye this week, there is no pause on Murray’s 21-day clock, so a decision has to be made whether to activate him or keep him on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Even if he’s not ready to play, it’s possible he could be activated of the belief is he will be healthy in the next two or three weeks.

A Streveler Return?

Quarterback Chris Streveler was waived Tuesday after the Cardinals signed quarterback Trace McSorley off Baltimore’s practice squad.

The Cardinals are taking a leap of faith with McSorley, having to get him quickly up to speed on the offense when there is minimal practice reps available.

It’s not out of the question that Streveler could be re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Kliff Quotes

On where the Cardinals are at 9-2 and 4-0 in the NFC West with six games remaining in the regular season: “Anytime you can be in that position in our division through November, it's definitely a plus. We know we have huge games with the Rams, with Seattle still on the docket. But we have positioned ourselves well. We just got to find a way to finish now.”

On whether there is any personal satisfaction where the team is considering the widespread pessimism there was of whether he could succeed in the NFL: “No. The only thing I like is family members, people that believed in me forever, for them to actually not hear me called a dumb-ass all the time. So that's kind of the biggest positive (chuckle) takeaway from all of it.”