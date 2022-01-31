Cardinals Hoping for Super Bowl Host Magic Next Season

The NFL will see a second straight team play in their home stadium for the Super Bowl. Can the Cardinals make it a third next season?

Perhaps this article is best-suited for those who love the bottomless pit of dark magic, conspiracies and tin-foil hats.

Through the first 54 editions of the Super Bowl, no team in the NFL had successfully managed to play in their home stadium for the biggest sporting event in the land.

However, there have been some close trips for teams within the host state.

The Raiders played in the Rose Bowl for Super Bowl XI. Three years later, the Rams played at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XIV. Stanford Stadium hosted the 49ers in Super Bowl XIX and Oakland traveled to San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium for Super Bowl XXXVII.

Teams fairly close to home went 2-2 during that stretch.

Then, last year, Tampa Bay became the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium and emerged with a 31-9 victory over Kansas City to capture Super Bowl LV.

Now, the Los Angeles Rams will become the second consecutive team to do it after defeating the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship.

While the Rams will try to push the recent trend of homefield advantage to 2-0, the Arizona Cardinals are stuck watching from afar on their couches for another season after a disappointing exit in the Wild Card round.

Many believe the Cardinals are a few minor tweaks and turns away from truly emerging as threats to take home a Lombardi Trophy.

What better season for Arizona to capitalize on the talent on hand than next season when Super Bowl LVII will be played on the familiar grass of State Farm Stadium in February, 2023.

Surely, the Cardinals have a long offseason of growth and maturity ahead before any discussions can be had on potentially planning a dream ending to their next season.

However, Arizona has to be encouraged by the progress made in recent years, as the team has improved steadily since onboarding head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019.

Each season shows just how difficult it is to advance to a Super Bowl, as rarely do teams sustain success in reaching the big game on even a somewhat consistent basis. As talented as the Kansas City Chiefs are, they have played in four consecutive AFC Championship Games, but been to the Super Bowl twice after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

With Super Bowl preparations already underway locally for next season, the Cardinals surely hope to continue the streak of host cities featuring the home team.

And maybe, just maybe, if the Red Sea asks nicely, AllCardinals' Howard Balzer could work some magic with his signature sage to make that happen.