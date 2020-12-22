NFC Pro Bowl Team Features Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Budda Baker

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Budda Baker Make NFC Pro Bowl Team

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Budda Baker elected to NFC Pro Bowl team.
Author:
Publish date:

It will be a “Pro Bowl” unlike any other, but the voting was conducted as usual. Three Cardinals were selected to the NFC team in a combined vote of fans, players and coaches.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker were selected as “starters” for the non-game, while quarterback Kyler Murray joins Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Seattle’s Russell Wilson on the NFC team. Rodgers was voted the starter.

With the different format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic there are no alternates.

This year’s event will be virtual within Madden 21 on Jan. 31. There are two Pro Bowl-themed shows that will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC from 1-3 PM Arizona time followed by an hour show from 3-4 PM Arizona time on NFL Network.

Murray is one of 26 first-time all-stars, while this is the fifth for Hopkins and third for Baker. He was selected in 2017 on special teams.

Hopkins has 103 receptions for 1,324 yards and six touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL in receiving yards and is tied for the lead with seven games of 100-plus receiving yards while his 103 catches rank second in the NFL behind only Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (111). He is currently on pace for a franchise single-season record 117 receptions in 2020, which would also be a career high.

Murray, who was an alternate last year, is the first quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl within his first two NFL seasons and – at 23 years old – he is the youngest quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl selection for the Cardinals. He becomes the eighth quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl and first since Carson Palmer in 2015.

Baker (3) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (4) are the only players in Cardinals history to earn at least three Pro Bowl selections before their 25th birthday.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFC Pro Bowl Team Features Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Budda Baker

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Add S Chris Miller, CB Picasso Nelson Jr. to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and linebacker Haason Reddick (43) sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the third quarter Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Allen Maximizes Snap Counts with Breakout Performance

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) celebrates after catching a pass on a fake punt play in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
News

Turner Provides Exhilarating Punt Situation Heroics

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Playoff Scenarios Update

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
Game Day

Cardinals Poor Rushing Attack Overshadowed by Murray Career Passing Day

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) celebrates scoring a rushing touchdown against the Eagles during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
Game Day

By the Numbers: Murray, Fitzgerald, NFC East Dominated by NFC West

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown catch against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
Game Day

Hopkins Glove Change a Catalyst in Cardinals Win

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways: Cardinals Defense Does Enough to Defeat Eagles