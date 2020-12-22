NFC Pro Bowl Team Features Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Budda Baker

It will be a “Pro Bowl” unlike any other, but the voting was conducted as usual. Three Cardinals were selected to the NFC team in a combined vote of fans, players and coaches.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker were selected as “starters” for the non-game, while quarterback Kyler Murray joins Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Seattle’s Russell Wilson on the NFC team. Rodgers was voted the starter.

With the different format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic there are no alternates.

This year’s event will be virtual within Madden 21 on Jan. 31. There are two Pro Bowl-themed shows that will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC from 1-3 PM Arizona time followed by an hour show from 3-4 PM Arizona time on NFL Network.

Murray is one of 26 first-time all-stars, while this is the fifth for Hopkins and third for Baker. He was selected in 2017 on special teams.

Hopkins has 103 receptions for 1,324 yards and six touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL in receiving yards and is tied for the lead with seven games of 100-plus receiving yards while his 103 catches rank second in the NFL behind only Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (111). He is currently on pace for a franchise single-season record 117 receptions in 2020, which would also be a career high.

Murray, who was an alternate last year, is the first quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl within his first two NFL seasons and – at 23 years old – he is the youngest quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl selection for the Cardinals. He becomes the eighth quarterback in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl and first since Carson Palmer in 2015.

Baker (3) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (4) are the only players in Cardinals history to earn at least three Pro Bowl selections before their 25th birthday.