Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the hope is that the team will sign some veteran cornerbacks in time for training camp.

The Cardinals have three OTA sessions remaining this week in the offseason program and then the mandatory three-day minicamp next week. After that, players scatter until the beginning of training camp at the end of July.

While there could additions at several positions in the next seven weeks, the cornerback group will be watched closely.

After the devastating death of Jeff Gladney on Memorial Day morning, the numbers were low at Monday’s OTA with Byron Murphy Jr. and Antonio Hamilton absent.

Lining up opposite Marco Wilson at times with the first group was Jace Whittaker.

While defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said last week the need at cornerback was ”a back seat to what’s going on” relating to Gladney’s passing, head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged Monday, “We're definitely looking.

"That's a tragic situation and we understand that, but we're always trying to improve our roster. And that's a position that we'd like to bring in a few more veteran players that we could before training camp, and so we'll see what's out there in the next couple of weeks.”

One player that would make sense is Robert Alford, who played 13 games last season after missing all of the previous two seasons because of injuries.

However, another pectoral injury struck him late in 2021 and he underwent surgery. Alford became an unrestricted free agent on March 16 and visited the team eight days later to be checked out physically.

Since then, it has been quiet on the Alford front, but Kingsbury said Monday he could be an option.

“We've been in contact with Rob and we'll just kind of see how that plays out,” he said.

Aside from the other corners mentioned, those currently on the roster are Breon Borders, who played one game for the Cardinals last season; Nate Brooks, who was signed to a future contract Jan. 22; and Darrell Baker Jr., an undrafted free agent this year.

The current free-agent market includes several players with experience, but that are also in their 30s. After each player on the following list is their last team, games/games started in 2021 and age at different points this year.

Mackensie Alexander: Vikings; 16/6; 29 Nov. 12

Joe Haden: Steelers; 12/11; 33 April 14

Chris Harris Jr.: Chargers; 14/11; 33 June 18

Jackrabbit Jenkins: Titans; 14/13; 34 Oct. 29

Kevin King: Packers; 10/6; 27 May 5

Josh Norman: 49ers; 15/14; 35 Dec. 15

Xavier Rhodes: Colts; 13/13; 32 June 19

Richard Sherman: Buccaneers; 5/3; 34 March 30

Jimmy Smith: Ravens; 10/2; 34 July 26

Trae Waynes: Bengals; 5/4; 30 July 25

Those 11 players, including Alford, played a combined 127 games in 2021 with 88 starts.