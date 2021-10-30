Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Talk Injuries

Injuries affected both the Cardinals and Packers Thursday night whether it was players not able to play, being injured during the game or trying to play with an injury.

Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim provided updates on some injuries.

Quarterback Kyler Murray limped off the field when the game ended, and he said afterward, “I’m good. Got rolled up on me.” Kingsbury said, “I know he was sore today. And hopefully the next two or three days off will be good for him. And then we'll see where he's at next week.”

On Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday, general manager Steve Keim said, “I have not talked to (head trainer) Tom Reed yet about any of our injuries from last night. I know we did get banged up a little bit. But you know, I would not expect anything to be major. I'm not sure. Obviously, again, I don't have the specifics. But I know Kyler's a tough guy.

“Probably the one positive thing about having a Thursday night game is to have that extra time to recoup and heal up. Our doctors do a great job getting these guys back on the field, so I would anticipate that we'll be in good shape.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins played only 15 snaps and Kingsbury was asked if his hamstring problem might be something to deal with for the remainder of the season.

He said, “We'll see. DeAndre is a special athlete. He can push through some things that most humans probably couldn't. So we'll just have to see day-to-day how he feels. I think this week it'll help obviously (with extra days off), then we got three weeks and the bye and so we'll kind of monitor it and see where it goes from here.”

The Cardinals activated nose tackle Corey Peters from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and waived guard Zack Johnson, who was signed from the practice squad Thursday. Peters doesn’t immediately count against the 53-man roster because he has a roster exemption that expires Tuesday.

Notably, this is the first day since Oct. 5 that the Cardinals have had no players on the COVID list. In fact, there have been only 20 days of the 99 since training camp opened July 23 that the team has had no one on reserve/COVID-19.

Kingsbury hopes the return of Peters and hopefully nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury and played only three snaps in Week 6 against Cleveland, will aid the team’s run defense.

“I think it (inconsistent performance against the run) has to do with some of the injuries that we've incurred,” Kingsbury said. “We haven't been able to be consistent in that group like we like. It’s kind of like the O-line. We've had so many different rotations rotate through there because of the injuries. So I think getting Corey Peters back, getting Rashard back is going to be huge this next week, and hopefully we can keep those guys healthy and keep the same kind of starting rotation out there for an extended period of time.”

As for the shoulder injury that limited linebacker Zaven Collins to three snaps Thursday night, when asked if there is more to report, Kingsbury said, “Just what we know from last night. It was a recurring shoulder that he's had an issue with, an AC (joint) issue and hopefully, kind of like Kyler over the next three or four days, he'll feel better going into next week.”

Keim discussed the hit by running back Jonathan Ward on a kickoff return in the third quarter that knocked Packers returner Kylin Hill out of the game with a knee injury. Both players had to be driven off the field, and Ward was strapped down because of the danger of a potential neck injury.

“He went to the hospital last night just as a precaution,” Keim said. “Javier Cardenas, our concussion specialist, Tom Reed and those guys acted quickly. I thought the medical team did a great job. I do know that he had a concussion. As far as I know, he's been released. There's no additional damage, cervical damage or neck issues.

“Obviously fortunate there because that was a scary moment. But by all indications, it sounds like he had a concussion and because of the fast work by our medical team, he's certainly in a good place right now. Not sure about the return (to play), but do know that he's in a good place.”

Finally, Kingsbury was asked if he has more insight into whether center Rodney Hudson will be back for the game against the 49ers. He is eligible to be activated from reserve/injured after missing three games because of injuries to his ribs.

“Rodney's made great progress,” Kingsbury said. “We'll get him going next week and see if he's able to go or not. And hopefully Max (Garcia) is in that same category. But couldn't have been more impressed with how Sean (Harlow) handled himself to be put in that situation. He was a late addition to our squad during training camp. He's gotten reps at center, but not a ton and to lead that offense like he did against that team in prime time, I thought he did a tremendous job.”

Harlow did have one bad shotgun snap, but the Cardinals overcame it on the final possession. Also, he has been with the team since Jan. 6 when he was signed to a futures contract. Cut on Aug. 31, he was signed to the practice squad the next day and then signed to the active roster Sept. 25.

When asked about Harlow and right guard Josh Jones, Keim said, Josh had an early pressure that he gave up. After that early pressure he settled in and he actually played pretty good. Sean Harlow did a nice job; was really scrappy. Had that one bad snap, but aside from that, I thought, by all indications, and the circumstances he played under he played some good football.”

He then acknowledge, “We just got to get better up front and we're down to our third center. So we have to get healthy. I would anticipate that in the very near future, we'll get Rodney Hudson back. And then Justin Murray, who can play both guard and offensive tackle. So it will be great to get both those guys back to solidify our offensive line and certainly get Kyler the protection he needs.”