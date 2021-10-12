Cardinals Injuries: ‘We’ll Know More in Couple Days’

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gives out as little as possible on player injuries.

If it’s injury updates that anyone wants to get when Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to the media, they’ve come to the wrong place.

Monday, one day after tight end Maxx Williams was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious knee injury and center Rodney Hudson left the game against San Francisco with an injury to his ribs, Kingsbury held his customary press conference.

Keep in mind that Sunday afternoon, David Chao (@profootballdoc) opined that Williams’ season was likely over. Monday morning, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote that a source told him Williams “is feared to have suffered a major, season-ending knee injury.”

Yet, when asked questions about both Hudson and Williams, Kingsbury answered as if they were similar.

Asked for an update on Hudson, Kingsbury said, “We’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

Later, Kingsbury was asked if he could confirm that Williams is lost for the season and if he would need surgery.

To which the head coach responded, “We should know more in the next couple of days on him as well.”

He didn’t waver a few questions later when a late arrival to the Zoom conference apologized and asked about Williams.

Like a mantra, Kingsbury said, “We’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

On other injury issues, he was asked about cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson, who both missed Sunday’s game with injured ribs and whether not playing might lead to them being ready for next Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

“We're hoping that the weekend off helps those guys,” Kingsbury said. “We'll see. They will be day-to-day going into this week. We’ll see how they feel moving around and take it from there.”

With Williams likely out, the Cardinals are hoping to have tight end Darrell Daniels back soon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on reserve Oct. 6 after testing positive.

Kingsbury said of his status, “He's still in the protocol and he's testing every day. So we'll wait until he gets the back-to-back negative tests and hopefully that's sooner rather than later.”

Sunday, Demetrius Harris played 32 snaps (32%) and Ross Travis played nine (15%). Harris signed on Aug. 11 after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Travis was also a UFA in March and signed May 25. His contract was terminated Aug. 31 and he was signed to the practice squad the next day. He was elevated to the active roster Saturday.

Kingsbury was asked about their ability if they are needed to step up and plan more.

“That's just what they'd have to do is step up and continue to get comfortable in our offense and how we do things,” Kingsbury said. “It's unfortunate Darrell is still on the COVID list, which makes it even more tough. But I thought Demetrius came in and did his job and Ross has shown some real flashes in the pass game. So we'll keep bringing those guys along.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise for the team to have tryouts for tight ends Tuesday, at least for the practice squad.

Meanwhile, Max Garcia, who had stepped up to play well at right guard with right tackle Kelvin Beachum sidelined by fractured ribs, came in at center Sunday when Hudson went down. It was fortunate that Beachum was able to play all the snaps Sunday, which put Josh Jones back at right guard.

Kingsbury is pleased with how Garcia has filled in so far this season.

He said, “We love what Max is about and what he's brought to the table. Whether we've asked him to go in at guard or center, he doesn't blink. He works hard at it, studies hard at it. If he has to play this week at center, he'll be ready to go and the team and that O-line room has a tremendous amount of faith in him.”