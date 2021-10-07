Cardinals Injury Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Remains Out

The Arizona Cardinals were missing three players in practice on Thursday morning including cornerback Byron Murphy.

Thursday's injury report confirmed that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remained out during practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

He came out of last week's game against the Seahawks with a calf injury, making way for rookie Trey Lance.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan did not rule out Garoppolo earlier this week, so Friday's status will be telling.

On the Cardinals' side of the injury report, many players returned to some action after there were many absences on Wednesday.

Running back James Conner, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Chandler Jones and nose tackle Corey Peters were all back in full after missing Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (ankle), left guard Justin Pugh (hip) and tight end Maxx Williams (shoulder) returned in limited fashion after being out the day before.

Remained limited were right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and running back Eno Benjamin (hamstring), while cornerback Marco Wilson (ribs) was downgraded from full to limited.

Three players remained out: running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (ribs) and right guard Justin Murray (back).

Edmonds and Murphy indicated that they were fine during their postgame press conferences on Sunday but have not practiced since.

For the 49ers, four other players were out with injuries on Thursday, including tight end George Kittle (calf).

The other three were defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (calf).

The offensive line got a boost as left tackle Trent Williams returned in full from a shoulder issue and center Alex Mack was back after a rest day.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Norman (chest) were all limited.