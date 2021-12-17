Arizona Cardinals: Cornerback Robert Alford Out on Friday

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Injury Report: Alford Out, Ertz Added and is Questionable

    Cardinals CB Robert Alford hasn’t practiced this week because of a pectoral injury, while TE Zach Ertz was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring issue.
    Author:

    As the Cardinals concluded the practice week Friday in advance of Sunday’s game in Detroit against the Lions, the injury report listed two players out and seven questionable.

    Most notable is that cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (no surprise) are out, while tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) was added to the report as limited Friday and is questionable. Alford and Hopkins did not practice all week.

    At this point, Hopkins has not been placed on reserve/injured.

    Four other players had their status improve to limited from Thursday and are questionable: running back James Conner (ankle), left guard Justin Pugh (calf/illness), nose tackle Corey Peters (knee) and defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs).

    Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (thumb) and Leki Fotu (shoulder) are both questionable. Phillips and Fotu were limited all week.

    Read More

    The Lions declared two players out: running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle). The practice participation is an estimate for all players because the team did not practice Friday.

    Detroit has six players questionable, four of whom that were limited Friday and two that were non-participants.

    Limited were linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive end Michael Brockers (knee) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (thigh).

    Not practicing were guard Jonah Jackson (back) and tackle Will Holden (personal).

    Three players were listed as having a full practice and did not have a game status with their name: tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) and linebackers Derrick Barnes (knee) and Austin Bryant (shoulder).

    Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who underwent surgery on his thumb Thursday, was placed on reserve/injured.

    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
