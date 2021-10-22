    • October 22, 2021
    Cardinals Injury Report: Rashard Lawrence Out vs. Texans

    The Arizona Cardinals also placed special teamer Kylie Fitts on injured reserve Friday afternoon.
    Author:

    Arizona Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) will not play Sunday against the Houston Texans. 

    They are the only two Cardinals ruled out on Friday’s injury report. 

    Outside linebacker Kylie Fitts was placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon. He will miss the remainder of the season with head issues, per defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

    Linebackers Jordan Hicks (toe/ankle), Devon Kennard (shoulder) and Tanner Vallejo (hand) are all questionable after limited participation in Friday’s practice. Joseph said Hicks was sore but is doing fine.

    Right tackle Kelvin Beachum, linebacker Zaven Collins and running back Chase Edmonds all improved from limited participation Thursday to full Friday. They will all play Sunday. 

    The Cardinals may also get a boost on the edge as Chandler Jones returned to the practice facility Friday after missing over a week with COVID-19. Joseph said the team will gauge how he feels physically before deciding whether he will be available Sunday.

    He did not practice, but was working out. The Cardinals did not activate him from reserve/COVID-19 on the NFL's Friday personnel report.

    Nose tackle Corey Peters and defensive tackle Zach Allen also remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. 

    For Houston, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson is out with a back injury. 

    Center Justin Britt (knee) plus wide receivers Nico Collins (foot) and Chris Conley (neck) are all questionable after limited participation in practice Friday. 

    Quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He got hurt in Week 2 against Cleveland. 

    Davis Mills will start at quarterback for Houston.

    The Texans have six players on injured reserve, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil. 

    Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
