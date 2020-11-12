SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Baker Misses Practice; DC Joseph Says: 'I Expect Budda to Play'

Howard Balzer

There wasn’t much progress on the injury front for the Cardinals Thursday. Of the six players that did not practice Wednesday because of injury issues, only two returned to the field Thursday and both were limited: tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and safety Deionte Thompson (knee). 

The three players with veteran’s days off Wednesday – wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald and nose tackle Corey Peters – all had full practices.

Still sidelined completely were safety Budda Baker (groin), defensive tackles Leki Fotu (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and guard Justin Murray (hand). Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) were both limited for the second consecutive day.

There were also two players added Thursday as center Lamont Gaillard and quarterback Chris Streveler both did not practice because of an illness.

It appears Baker’s absence could be a precaution because defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters Thursday, “It looks good for Budda. He's getting better and better every day and I expect Budda to play.”

The extent of most of the injuries are unknown with a significant question being right guard if Murray’s hand injury is serious. J.R. Sweezy was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday and began practicing. He hasn’t played since Week 5. Max Garcia could be an option if Murray is unable to play and Sweezy isn’t ready.

If Fotu and Phillips are sidelined or compromised, Michael Dogbe and Trevon Coley might both be elevated from the practice squad. The only rostered players on the defensive line practicing Thursday were Peters, Angelo Blackson and Josh Mauro. Rashard Lawrence, like Sweezy, was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday and has been practicing.

The Buffalo Bills had more good news on the injury front than the Cardinals:

*Did not practice Wednesday, but had full participation Thursday: Wide receiver John Brown (knee) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot).

*Did not practice Wednesday and were limited Thursday: Guards Cody Ford (ankle) and Brian Winters (knee), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (ankle).

*Did not practice both days: Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring).

*Limited both days: Guard Jon Feliciano (back), quarterback Jake Fromm (not-injury related) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring).

*Full participation both days: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and running back T.J. Yeldon (back).

*Added Thursday as limited: Safety Micah Hyde (ankle) and defensive end Mario Addison (not-injury related)

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Criticizes Penalty Call

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn’t agree with a critical penalty levied against him in Sunday’s loss to Miami.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson: The Playoffs Are Here

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-3 and in the playoff picture, but they have a difficult schedule to bring it home.

Alex Weiner

Peterson to Commissioner Goodell: 'We Need More Eyes on the Field'

Arizona Cardinals Patrick Peterson makes plea to commissioner Roger Goodell regarding officiating: “We need more eyes on the field.”

Howard Balzer

10 Best Running Backs in Arizona Cardinals History

Throughout their 100-year history, the Cardinals have seen a lot of standout running backs. Many had short careers but shined very brightly in what time they had. This article will explore the top 10 Cardinals running backs of all time—with a few honorable mentions thrown in for good measure.

Andrew Harner

Kyler Murray: 'I Feel Like I'm the Best Player on the Field'

Several Arizona Cardinals players expressed their opinion Wednesday they can be the best player in the NFL for their respective role.

Mason Kern

Best Head Coaches in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals have had many head coaches throughout their 100-year history, and this article will explore the greatest leaders to ever roam the sidelines for the franchise.

Andrew Harner

Arizona Cardinals Team History and Timeline

This history of the Cardinals includes major historical events, Hall-of-Fame players, retired numbers, statistical leaders, best and worst seasons, team championship and playoff information, stadium moves, common questions and answers, and much more.

Larry Rankin

Budda Baker, Jordan Phillips Miss Arizona Cardinals Practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals had several starters miss practice Wednesday including Budda Baker, Jordan Phillips and Justin Murray.

Alex Weiner

Drake, Kennard, Murphy All Return to Practice

The Arizona Cardinals get back several starters at Wednesday's practice including Kenyan Drake, Devon Kennard and Byron Murphy Jr.

Alex Weiner

OLB Kennard, CB Murphy Jr. Expected to Practice Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said early Wednesday that OLB Devon Kennard and CB Byron Murphy Jr. were cleared to return to practice as of Tuesday night.

Mason Kern