There wasn’t much progress on the injury front for the Cardinals Thursday. Of the six players that did not practice Wednesday because of injury issues, only two returned to the field Thursday and both were limited: tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and safety Deionte Thompson (knee).

The three players with veteran’s days off Wednesday – wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald and nose tackle Corey Peters – all had full practices.

Still sidelined completely were safety Budda Baker (groin), defensive tackles Leki Fotu (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and guard Justin Murray (hand). Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) were both limited for the second consecutive day.

There were also two players added Thursday as center Lamont Gaillard and quarterback Chris Streveler both did not practice because of an illness.

It appears Baker’s absence could be a precaution because defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters Thursday, “It looks good for Budda. He's getting better and better every day and I expect Budda to play.”

The extent of most of the injuries are unknown with a significant question being right guard if Murray’s hand injury is serious. J.R. Sweezy was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday and began practicing. He hasn’t played since Week 5. Max Garcia could be an option if Murray is unable to play and Sweezy isn’t ready.

If Fotu and Phillips are sidelined or compromised, Michael Dogbe and Trevon Coley might both be elevated from the practice squad. The only rostered players on the defensive line practicing Thursday were Peters, Angelo Blackson and Josh Mauro. Rashard Lawrence, like Sweezy, was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday and has been practicing.

The Buffalo Bills had more good news on the injury front than the Cardinals:

*Did not practice Wednesday, but had full participation Thursday: Wide receiver John Brown (knee) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot).

*Did not practice Wednesday and were limited Thursday: Guards Cody Ford (ankle) and Brian Winters (knee), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (ankle).

*Did not practice both days: Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring).

*Limited both days: Guard Jon Feliciano (back), quarterback Jake Fromm (not-injury related) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring).

*Full participation both days: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and running back T.J. Yeldon (back).

*Added Thursday as limited: Safety Micah Hyde (ankle) and defensive end Mario Addison (not-injury related)