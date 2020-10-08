Report: Cardinals Intend to Sign CB Prince Amukamara After Visit

With a secondary that has been ravaged by injuries since cornerback Robert Alford was lost for the season in training camp, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another player to the mix.

While safety has been the main position of concern in recent weeks, the franchise is apparently targeting a different position in the defensive backfield. Per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Arizona is planning on hosting cornerback Prince Amukamara on a visit "in the next few days with the intention to sign him."

In a subsequent report by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Cardinals and Amukamara already have "an agreement" in place to get a deal done, pending the results of the COVID-19 testing players are mandated to take before entering team facilities. Graziano also said it is unlikely that Amukamara would be available for Arizona in Week 5, but that Week 6 is a likely possibility.

It is unknown whether the proposed deal is for the 53-man roster or the 16-man practice squad. The Cardinals currently have a full allotment of players on both rosters and a subsequent move would have to be made as a result of Amukamara's signing.

Of the 53, the Cardinals have four active cornerbacks: Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy Jr., Dre Kirkpatrick (calf, limited Wednesday and Thursday) and Kevin Peterson. Cornerbacks Jalen Davis and Jace Whittaker round out the position on the practice squad, in addition to Alford (pectoral) on reserve/injured.

Amukamara would be yet another addition who has ties to the organization's home state, as he and his family moved to Glendale, Ariz., when he was 5-years-old. He played prep football at Apollo High and was the recipient of the Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week award from the Cardinals in 2006. As a result of earning the honor, Amukamara went to the team facility and met quarterback Kurt Warner, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald — potentially now his teammate — among others.

Prince Amukamara after winning the Arizona Cardinals Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week award in 2006 pictured with quarterback Kurt Warner (left) and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (right). Arizona Cardinals

A first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2011 out of Nebraska, Amukamara has played in 113 career games (99 starts), accumulating 477 tackles (417 solo, 60 assisted), 78 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four recoveries. He spent five years with the Giants before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and Chicago Bears (2017-19).

Amukamara, 32 in June, was cut by the Bears Feb. 25 and signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders May 18. However, he failed to make the roster out of training camp and his contract was terminated Aug. 31, making him a free agent. He has not signed with any team since.