Cardinals International Rookie TE Seikovits has 'Great Opportunity' to Compete for a Spot

Back in Bernhard Seikovits' hometown of Vienna, Austria, kids grew up dreaming of becoming professional soccer players.

"Every young kid starts with soccer," Seikovits said recently.

He would play for fun with his classmates, but did not feel the love for it as many others his age did.

When he was nine, he tried a more niche sport in Austria: flag football. His best friend's father was American, and took the two to a practice one day. Seikovits was immediately hooked, and began a quick ascension through the European American football ranks.

He made the Austrian U19 national team as a 16-year-old quarterback. By the age of 21, he was on the men's national team as a wide receiver, where he eventually became a captain.

"What I like most about football is the physicality and you can do stuff you can really not do in real life," Seikovits said.

Seikovits never believed playing in the NFL was realistic. The path is much less clear for those who don't go through college football in the U.S.

But, Seikovits, at 23 years old, is now an Arizona Cardinal via the International Player Pathway Program (IPPP).

The IPPP, instituted in 2017 to allow elite international players an opportunity to compete in the NFL, reached out to Seikovits last year, and he tried out for NFL teams in Florida. He had recently changed from wide receiver to tight end, and was still adjusting. But, he thought he performed well enough to be picked up by a team.

He did not, and he had to turn disappointment to motivation.

"I really devoted the last year to get better, stronger and faster," Seikovits said. "And I also played a season in Vienna as a tight end, so that really helped. I couldn't be more glad, to be honest, that they didn't pick me last year. I think, however it goes in life, it always has a meaning. And I'm really glad I landed here."

He has a tight end's body at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and now has more in-game experience at the position.

He tried out again this year, and the Cardinals saw someone worthy of a shot. His unrealistic dream is now a reality.

Seikovits completed rookie minicamp on Sunday and will be with the team for OTAs, the mandatory minicamp and then training camp. After that, he can either make the 53-man roster or get placed on the practice squad, but with an exemption so he won't count against whatever is decided to be the number of players on practice squads this year. However, he would not be allowed to be activated to the roster during the season.

"I'm aiming for the active roster," Seikovits said. "I'm trying to compete with everybody here. I'm trying to get a role on special teams and maybe even as a third-string or second-string tight end.

"If it's not working out, since I have the international spot, the practice roster would still be like an upgrade compared to the international spot because once I land on the international spot, I'm not able to play the whole season. So if the coaches don't see me on the active roster yet, but put me on the practice roster, there's still a chance I could get upgraded to the active roster during the season."

He landed in an optimal spot for a tight end to compete for playing time.

The Cardinals lost starter Dan Arnold in free agency and did not replace him. Maxx Williams is back for the final year of his contract, but he was in and out of the lineup last year due to ankle issues. Arizona re-signed backup Darrell Daniels this offseason, but there is a lack of depth in the tight-end room.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

"We know numbers-wise in that tight-end group right now, we don't have a ton," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said during the rookie camp. "So, we felt like, for those guys who were free agents, it was a great opportunity. And so we'll see how they develop for the first time being around them. They seem to be hard working and serious."

The Cardinals also elected not to take a tight end in the draft. None were high enough on general manager Steve Keim's board at the time of each of his picks.

"We really didn't feel like there were any tight ends that warranted selections in spots we were at, (and) we had higher graded players," Keim said after the draft. "But we will address that position in free agency and we feel like there's a couple guys who could potentially help us."

Seikovits has an opportunity to be one of those players.

So does Cary Angeline and Bruno Labelle, undrafted rookie free-agent tight ends the Cardinals signed after the draft.

Seikovits said he's not nervous, that he has worked for this chance and has no reason to be. He just has to perform well enough for the Cardinals to decide that he is too valuable to keep on ice during the 2021 season.