At the age of 33, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed on Thursday that his wife, Kealia Ohai, is expecting their first child.

"Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with pictures of the couple.

Ohai is a soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. Watt was first associated with Ohai in 2016, and he proposed to the Utah native in May 2019.

She shared in an Instagram post revealing that October is when they're expecting. The couple didn't mention if they know the gender.

With the baby's arrival coming in October, Ohai and possibly Watt will step away from their respective teams during the NFL and NWSL seasons. Also, Ohai hasn’t played yet in 2022 due to an ACL injury.

The Watt family name continues.

Watt’s brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, replied to the social media post with a heart emoji.

NFL fans poured their emotions and reactions to the Watt news on social media. As soon as the news was announced, it didn't take long for fans to joke about Watt's baby's potential athletic abilities.

Brett Kollman, host of "The Film Room" on YouTube, tweeted, "In 2043 the NFL is going to get the greatest Badger prospect the world has ever seen."

Watt has grown accustomed to Arizona after signing a two-year contract with the team in 2021.

"Arizona is a great organization and Kliff Kingsbury is definitely a players' coach," Watt said when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

Watt has been a busy man lately, in addition to participating in the Cardinals' offseason program. He took the day off Wednesday and joined TNT's coverage of Capital One's The Match that featured quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.