September 24, 2021
Cardinals at Jaguars Injury Report: Hopkins, Wilson Officially Questionable

The Cardinals will be without guard Brian Winters this weekend for personal reasons.
The Friday injury report for the Cardinals is out and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable after he did not practice this week.

Hopkins is dealing with a ribs injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he will be a game-day decision on Sunday. 

Cornerbacks Marco Wilson (ankle) and Byron Murphy Jr. (ankle), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and outside linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) are all questionable. 

Kingsbury said Wilson is also a game-day decision.

Beachum injured his ribs in Week 1, which tackle D.J. Humphries said involved a fracture. He played last Sunday, but did not last the whole game due to his injury. He did not participate in practice until he was limited on Friday. 

Kennard, Murphy and Wilson were all also limited on Friday, but Kingsbury said that he felt good about where Murphy was at. 

The Cardinals have declared two offensive linemen out: guard Brian Winters (personal) and tackle Joshua Miles (ankle).

Winters has 16 offensive snaps this season. He is not a starter, but provides veteran depth, which could be useful this week if Beachum is unable to go. 

For Jacksonville, nobody active was listed as out. 

Three players were limited in practice on Friday and declared questionable for the game: cornerbacks C.J. Henderson (groin) and Tre Herndon (knee) as well as defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). 

Henderson was a top-10 pick in 2020. He was working out on the side during the open portion of Jacksonville's Friday practice, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. He also reported that Robertson-Harris was on a stationary bike. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
