Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner praised his younger teammates when asked about the depth of the position group.

The Arizona Cardinals retained their top running back James Conner on Monday. The two sides agreed to terms on a three-year deal.

Conner signed a one-year contract last offseason with Arizona and led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns during the season.

His running mate was Chase Edmonds, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 9 and the two hardly played with each other down the stretch.

Edmonds agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, a hit to Arizona's depth at running back.

The Cardinals have Conner and Eno Benjamin under contract at the position while they tendered Jonathan Ward an exclusive-rights contract. He can't negotioate with other teams.

Benjamin and Ward combined for 43 carries last season and are each approaching their third season in the league.

Conner said he's open to Arizona adding another running back if needed, but he believes in the two younger players.

"Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, man, those guys, they're playmakers," Conner said on a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm a team-first guy, so whatever the team wants to do as far as bringing in another back again if they feel we have a better opportunity of winning that way, we're gonna welcome it. But, as far as right now and what we got, you know, those two young guys right there, huge futures. Huge, bright futures because they're tremendously gifted and talented football players but also (good) people."

Benjamin did not play at all as a rookie in 2020, but he stepped up in Edmonds' absence in Week 9 with nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

He is a shorter, quicker back and was a workhorse at Arizona State. But, he has yet to carry much of a load in the NFL.

Ward is a bigger back who has had a special-teams coverage role for two seasons. However, he only carried the ball nine times last season.

They both pointed to James as a teacher and leader during training camp last year.

"My main thing is just leading by example, and that's how I'm looking forward to helping this group," Conner said.

"Just continue to play my role, be that the veteran in this RB group and lead by example, come to work every day, handle my business and drop the gems on those guys when I can."

The Cardinals have opportunities to find more depth.

The new league year begins Wednesday and free agency has been buzzing since the negotiating period opened on Monday. The Cardinals also have nine picks in April's draft, including three compensatory selections that were announced on Tuesday.