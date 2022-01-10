Cardinals RB James Conner Being Evaluated After Injury vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner left Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks early in the fourth quarter and did not return.

He was on the ground being tended to by trainers before slowly walking off to the locker room. He returned to the sideline, but soon went back into the tunnel.

The Cardinals announced he had a ribs injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not have many details for reporters during his Monday Zoom call, nor did he have anything reassuring to say.

"He's still being evaluated today," Kingsbury said. "And so we'll see how that kind of shakes out over the next couple of days. Hopefully it's not too serious, but we won't know for a couple of days."

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Conner had missed two straight games with a heel injury before Sunday, and he was questionable to play.

He ran the ball 15 times and had six receptions, so the Cardinals did not lighten the load for him. Running back Chase Edmonds was out with a ribs/toe injury designation, so Conner played 61% of the offensive snaps even while missing most of the fourth quarter.

"We wanted to get him some good work," Kingsbury said. "We wanted to get him feeling good and comfortable and knock some of the rust off. He'd been out quite a while. So I think he felt good about what went on. Unfortunately, he got nicked up so hopefully that's not too bad."

Conner did not find much room to run, gaining 52 yards on 15 carries (3.5 average). He was second on the team in receptions, though, and scored two touchdowns, one on a 1-yard run and a 20-yard catch and run.

The receiving touchdown capped Arizona's first drive of the second half. The rush was a goal-line punch in after safety Jalen Thompson nearly returned an interception to the end zone.

"I’m not sure what he’s got, but I’m obviously hoping for the best for him," quarterback Kyler Murray said postgame. "He means a ton for this team.”

The Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next Monday.

Kingsbury said having that extra day will help the Cardinals get some injured players more time to recover.