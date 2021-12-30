Cardinals' James Conner, Budda Baker Among Several Starters Back at Practice

The Arizona Cardinals were missing left tackle D.J. Humphries at practice on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals put out a rather alarming injury report on Wednesday, listing eight players as non-participants due to injuries or illness.

That blow seemingly lessened at practice on Thursday, as several key members of the team were back on the field.

That group included safety Budda Baker (ribs), running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and center Rodney Hudson (illness).

Baker was a new addition to the injury report on Wednesday after he had a stellar outing against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Pro Bowler had 13 combined tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. The Cardinals currently have a beat-up secondary, and Baker's presence will be needed against the vaunted Dallas Cowboys arsenal this week.

Conner did not participate in practice all of last week. He has only missed one game this year, and his return could help bolster the run and passing games. The Cardinals have lost their run-pass balance in recent games, so having him and Chase Edmonds in the same backfield provides the team the opportunity to get back to equilibrium.

Moore also missed all of last week. The Cardinals did not replace his snaps on Saturday with Andy Isabella or Greg Dortch. They elected to abandon four-receiver sets, a big part of the offense throughout the season. They used 11- and 12-personnel groupings at higher rates than usual, per Sharp Football Stats.

Hudson missed last week's game while on the reserve COVID-19 list. The Cardinals are 8-2 with him, 2-3 without him this season. Dallas gets a lot of sacks and forces a lot of turnovers, but Arizona may have one of the league's smartest centers to help quarterback Kyler Murray out.

However, not everyone is back.

Cornerback Marco Wilson remained out (shoulder). He is unlikely to play this week, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. That leaves Byron Murphy Jr. and Antonio Hamilton as the only available cornerbacks on the active roster.

Defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) was working out on the side field on Thursday. He has played in 13 games this season.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) were also absent.

A new absentee during the open part of practice, though, was left tackle D.J. Humphries. He was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

He has not missed a game since 2018.

With Hudson returning, the starting offensive line was set to be intact this week, with either Max Garcia or Josh Jones at right guard.

Humphries' status will be more clear when Thursday's injury report is released, if he is on it. If not, that could be an indication that he's headed for the COVID list.