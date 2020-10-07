Cardinals-Jets Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report

When evaluating the overall amount of injuries that have befallen the Arizona Cardinals this season, no position group has been more hamstrung than the secondary, specifically the safety room.

Yet, reinforcements are likely on the horizon and Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury alleviated worries about the position's most important player Wednesday.

"We feel good about (safety) Budda (Baker) playing this week," Kingsbury told reporters before the start of practice. "... Budda being back this week will definitely make us all feel better. He's one of the best players in the league and brings a lot of things on and off the field to our locker room."

Baker was inactive in Week 4, recovering from surgery conducted earlier in the week to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, which he played through with a protective covering in Week 3. At Wednesday's practice, Baker was observed participating during the open portion with that same protective covering and was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.

"As far as the cast goes, I know they'll have some sort of apparatus on his hand to protect him," Kingsbury said.

Meanwhile, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) is eligible to return to practice from reserve/injured after getting hurt two snaps into the season opener in San Francisco. He is still designated to that list as of Wednesday and was observed conditioning on a side field prior to the start of practice Wednesday. Safety Chris Banjo (hamstring), who was hurt in Week 3 after playing 18 defensive snaps and inactive in Week 4, was also observed working out on the same field as Thompson and was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's session.

Kingsbury said Thompson and Banjo are "still working through it" and "day-to-day."

"With and without Budda, the top three safeties, really, we are a different defense," Kingsbury told Arizona Sports 98.7 Tuesday. "And we didn't play like we wanted to [against the Carolina Panthers], but Budda is one of the best players in the league and is a real eraser for us back there and can fix a lot of things. And you can tell [Sunday] we missed him.

"I'm hopeful we'll at least have a couple of them back. I'm not sure how that's going to play out. We're going to get them out there [Wednesday] and then start working with them and then seeing how they feel and where that goes. But hopefully all three are sooner rather than later. All three, when they're out there, have done a nice job for us."

The Cardinals have supplemented additional numbers at safety by signing T.J. Ward to the practice squad Oct. 1 and restoring Kentrell Brice (ankle) from practice squad/injured and signing Curtis Riley to the practice squad Wednesday. Riley's contract was terminated Tuesday, but the franchise brought him back for the 16-man team.

In the absence of their top three safeties Sunday, Arizona started Riley and Deionte Thompson, while also rotating in Charles Washington.

"I thought those young guys were kind of thrown into the fire and I thought they played hard," Kingsbury said Tuesday. "We have to continue to get better at that position. Ward is getting back into it, an accomplished player in this league and so we'll just see how that develops."

Elsewhere on the injury report, outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf) did not practice after missing Week 4. He was observed conditioning on his own during the open portion of Wednesday's session. A new name not participating was tight end Darrell Daniels (thigh), who played 27 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams Sunday.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and nose tackle Corey Peters both did not practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons, while receiver DeAndre Hopkins also was listed as a non-participant with an apparent veteran's day off designation Wednesday after not practicing at all last week with an ankle injury.

"I knew I wasn't going to miss the game on Sunday," Hopkins told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "I don't miss games unless I just got like one leg or something."

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who was placed in the concussion protocol Thursday and did not practice Friday as a result — he played 31 defensive snaps Sunday — was a limited participant Wednesday with a calf injury.

Running back Kenyan Drake (chest) and left guard Justin Pugh (knee) were both full participants Wednesday after getting banged up in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

For the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase named quarterback Joe Flacco the starter for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in the wake of starter Sam Darnold's right shoulder injury, which kept him out of practice Wednesday.

"Joe will be ready to go," Gase told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. "And this is a guy that's played in a lot of big games, played in the same organization for a long time and he knows our playbook well. I always look at it like it's the same thing, just a different language. And he knows our stuff well and he's learned our players through watching and being able to practice a couple weeks ago, started a couple weeks ago and getting a full weeks worth of work. That's going to be really critical for him and for the rest of our guys."

Other non-participants for the Jets Wednesday included: cornerback Bless Austin (calf); tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder); linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf); wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle). Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) were limited.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), tackle Chuma Edoga (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.

Additionally, four Jets players were designated for a return to practice from reserve/injured, those being running back Le'Veon Bell; linebacker Blake Cashman; wide receiver Vyncint Smith; defensive lineman Jabar Zuniga. On New York's practice squad, wide receiver Donte Moncrief was restored, while position-mate Lawrence Cager was placed on practice squad/injured.

"Ultimately, it's about having the personnel that you plan on having," Gase said of the Jets' injuries. "When it's not there, how difficult is that? It's kind of what it is right now. I think there's a lot of teams in the same boat where you're trying to fight through and figure out a way to get guys healthy and keep getting guys back. I think our guys have done a good job in the aspect of the next-man-up mentality.

"We've just got to do a better job within the game of not hurting ourselves and putting together a full game. We've had spurts where things looked like they were heading in the right direction and hurt ourselves. I do think it's good for us that we're getting some guys back, it helps in practice. That's probably the area where it's really the hardest, is when you start getting limited in certain position groups, especially when all of our injuries are coming in the same group. Getting guys back is very helpful."