Cardinals Elevate Joe Walker, Waive Tavien Feaster

The Cardinals made a handful of moves to the active roster and practice squad on Tuesday in advance of their Monday night battle with the Rams.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that the team has activated linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for running back Jonathan Ward and has waived running back Tavien Feaster.

Walker (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) has played the last seven games with the Cardinals after being elevated from the practice squad. Walker was initially a seventh-round selection in the 2016 draft.

He rejoined the Cardinals on Oct. 13 after previously playing 30 games (11 starts) with the Cardinals in 2018-19.

In addition, the team signed Nate Hall to the practice squad. Hall was one of three linebackers that had tryouts Tuesday. The others were Devante Downs and Corey Thompson.

Hall (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) played 10 games last season with the Houston Texans and accumulated five tackles, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and six special teams tackles in that time.

Hall originally entered the league with Dallas in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Northwestern, and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chargers, Texans and Bills in his career.

This year, he was waived by the Texans on Aug. 2 and claimed on waivers by the Panthers. He was waived/injured Aug. 17, placed on reserve/injured the following day and then waived from reserve/injured with an injury settlement Aug. 25. He spent one day on the Chargers' practice squad on Oct. 13-14.

Feaster initially signed with the Cardinals on April 15 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Feaster was first by the Cardinals waived on Aug. 31 at the end of training camp. The Cardinals re-signed Feaster to their practice squad on Oct. 5.

He was released on Oct. 25, but was re-signed one week later on Nov. 1. Feaster was signed to the active roster on Nov. 13 after running back Chase Edmonds was placed on injured reserve.

He was waived on Nov. 15 and re-signed to the practice squad. Feaster was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 20. He was then waived again on Nov. 22 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Feaster was again signed to the active roster on Dec. 4 prior to Tuesday's transaction.

The Cardinals named four practice-squad protections for this week: Guard Danny Isidora, cornerback Kevin Peterson, tackle Eric Smith and cornerback Jace Whittaker.