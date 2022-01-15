Arizona Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds Will Play Monday

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds hopes to have backfield mate James Conner, who is questionable, on the field with him against the Rams

As expected, the six Cardinals players with game statuses listed on Saturday’s injury report are all considered questionable: running backs James Conner (ribs) and Jonathan Ward (knee), wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle), left guard Justin Pugh (calf), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder).

Most promising is that Phillips and Wilson had full participation in Saturday’s practice after being limited Thursday and Friday.

Conner and Ward were limited Saturday after not practicing the previous two days while Moore was limited all three days.

Pugh, who apparently was injured in practice Friday when he was limited, did not practice Saturday.

The other piece of good news was that running Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe) practiced in full Saturday after being limited Thursday and Friday and did not have a game status listed.

Also not having a game status designation were defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) and tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder).

Allen and Hamilton went from not practicing Thursday to limited Friday and full Saturday. Harris was a full participant all three days.

In addition, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who had a family matter out of town and missed practice Friday, was back with the team Saturday.

For the Rams, starting safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) was declared out for Monday night’s game. Running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) is doubtful and wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) is questionable.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (toe), linebacker Leonard Floyd (back) and cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) all practiced in full Saturday and do not have an injury status.